Samsung is scheduled to announce the Galaxy S23 series at its first in-person Unpacked event in three years on February 1, 2023. This will mark an end to all the leaks and rumors surrounding the device which have already revealed everything about it. Besides the usual yearly upgrade like the switch to a faster, perhaps even special applications processor, leaks indicate the Korean giant will apparently use faster UFS 4.0 NAND storage on its 2023 flagship phones. However, the entry-level Galaxy S23 could be an exception to this, using an older and, thus, slower storage solution than its siblings.

Leaker @UniverseIce claims the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S23 will use a UFS 3.1 chip, while sizes of 256GB and above will switch to the newer solution. SamMobile suggests this boils down to Samsung cutting that tier out of its production strategy for UFS 4.0 chips — the company officially confirms it can produce such flash drives at up to 1TB, but doesn't specify other sizes.

The latest NAND storage standard enables reads at up to 4,200MB/s and writes of 2,800MB/s — both top speeds are twice as fast as what UFS 3.1 provides for. This should bring a noticeable uplift in system performance under heavy load. Despite the massive speed boost, UFS 4.0 is claimed to be 46% more power efficient than the previous generation. There's also a 1TB option here whereas Samsung's UFS3.1 production topped out at 512GB.

In most markets, Samsung is rumored to offer a free storage upgrade for the Galaxy S23 lineup as a pre-order bonus, so if you intend to get the entry-level S23, consider pre-ordering the phone to get the 256GB model at no extra cost. This would ensure that you are getting more as well as faster storage. You can also reserve the Galaxy S23 now to get $50 in Samsung store credit for a separate purchase.