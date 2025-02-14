Summary Owners of midrange and flagship Galaxy phones may need to wait until April for One UI 7, while the Galaxy A06 5G will ship with the software soon.

If typical bug-squashing is responsible, Samsung is right to delay the UI release until it's perfect.

The Galaxy A06, featuring entry-level hardware, promises 5G benefits along with a guaranteed 4 years of Android updates.

Power users who invested in a Galaxy S series flagship last year are up in arms over the continued wait for One UI 7. The latest news indicates they might have to wait as long as April, which isn't going over well, given that Android 15 first hit the market on Pixel phones back in October.

Rubbing even more salt in the wound, specs just leaked for the Galaxy A06 5G, and it will ship with One UI 7 (@Sudhanshu1414 on Twitter/X via AndroidHeadlines). While there's no release date, it should happen soon. That leaves a large contingent of people with $1,000 phones rabidly awaiting a piece of software that a roughly $150 device will soon have.

Why is One UI taking so long?

Samsung's probably just working out bugs

It's somewhat hard to tell the S24 and S25 series apart. One glance at One UI 7, though, makes clear how big the update is. The new UI is an especially big selling point given the S25's lack of wide-ranging hardware upgrades. And pushing a potentially buggy One UI update to the S24 family wouldn't exactly prove Samsung is stepping up its innovation game like it promised.

According to early reports, One UI 7 and its powerful new features work great on S25 devices. Other than holding back some resource-intensive AI features from lower-tier, significantly older devices, though, it's hard to see what drastic reworking software could need for S24 phones, compared to the newer family. Some speculate that Google is behind the delay, having requested Samsung hold off while it builds capacity for the inevitable increase in AI usage that comes with nearly 40 million new Galaxy AI-enabled S series devices projected to sell this year, but there's no concrete evidence verifying that.

Who can look forward to One UI 7 on the Galaxy A06 5G

So far, only an Indian release has been indicated. The Galaxy A06 should be identical to the also-upcoming Galaxy F06, but with an S series-inspired back panel and camera layout. Both the A06 and F06 will likely cost the INR equivalent of roughly $150. There's no word on if the bargain-basement 5G phone will make it to the US or Europe, but crazier things have happened.

A quick glance will have most power users writing off the Galaxy A06, as the hardware isn't remotely comparable to the powerful components driving flagship phones. Nonetheless, countless everyday users don't fret about performance much, and hardly notice slightly stuttering animations. For users like those who live in 5G-equipped regions, the improved bandwidth, latency, and reception are a boon at less than $200.

Despite lackluster performance, Samsung still promises to supply the Galaxy A06 with four years of Android updates and security patches, which means the manufacturer is confident in its ability to continue developing an operating system efficient enough to run effectively on old, entry-level hardware. There's something to be said for that.