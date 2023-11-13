Summary Google is cracking down on subpar apps in its Play Store, requiring developers to test their apps on at least 20 people for two weeks before release.

The app review process is now shifting towards human reviews to ensure apps meet policies and don't mislead users.

Developers also have the option to choose their own deadline for meeting the new verification requirements announced earlier this year, but those who miss the deadline by February 29, 2024, will be assigned one automatically.

Google's Play Store is drowning in a sea of subpar apps, ranging from lame game rip-offs and uninspired copycats to battery-gobbling messes. To keep this digital dump from growing, Google is tightening the screws on developers with new requirements that they must follow if their apps are to be accepted into the Play Store.

Google has introduced new rules for Android developers rocking personal accounts (apart from new Organization accounts). Before dropping their apps on the scene, developers need to test them out on at least 20 people for at least two weeks. Google thinks this move will help them catch bugs, spot issues, and gather some user feedback before the release. According to the search giant, developers who roll with its testing tools rack up about three times the app installs and user engagement on average.

So, if you're a fresh face on the Play Console with a new personal account, testing your app is no longer optional but mandatory. This requirement will start popping up on your Play Console in the coming days.

Google is also beefing up its app review process. Traditionally, Google's been all about automation in its app review game, but now it's flipping the script. The company is shifting its focus from relying heavily on automated checks to more thorough human reviews to ensure that apps meet their policies and don't mislead users in any way, whether inside or outside the Play Store.

As a result of this tighter grip on app reviews, developers may see longer approval times for a handful of apps. These include apps that require specific device permissions or target children.

Earlier this year, Google announced that developers would have to meet some new verification requirements before publishing their apps on the Play Store. Now, recognizing that not all teams move at the same speed, Google's giving developers the green light to pick their own deadline for meeting these requirements. The Mountain View-based company is dishing out those deadlines on a first-come, first-served basis. So, if you've got a specific date in mind, hustle up and apply pronto. Those who miss the boat by February 29, 2024, will have a deadline assigned to them automatically.

Next year, Google Play will add more labels to app listings, making it easier for users to find the apps they need. For example, there will be a new badge for official government apps, so you can be sure you're getting the real deal when downloading a government-related app. Google is also making it easier for users to find high-quality apps by giving them the deets on whether an app will rock on their particular device. Plus, Google Play's stepping up its game by highlighting top-notch local and regional content.

Last November, Google unveiled changes to its app recommendation system, highlighting certain apps that meet specific criteria, while those that are flagged for policy violations or have poor performance would be hidden from recommendations.