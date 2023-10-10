Summary Enpass is now allowing Android 14 users to manage and sync passkeys across their devices, thanks to the new Credential Manager API.

If you still haven’t adopted a password manager, you’re running out of excuses — there are now several to choose from, and they make it easy to log in across your devices. With the growing adoption of passkeys, many password managers are giving users the option to log in through simpler means, such as biometrics. Enpass is one of them, and it’s bringing passkey syncing to Android users.

In an update posted on its company blog, Enpass announced on October 10 that it will now allow Android 14 users to manage and sync passkeys across their devices. The reason this functionality is exclusive to the newest OS version is that Android 14 has a new Credential Manager API which enables password manager apps to store passkeys locally. This means that you can quickly use biometrics, like your fingerprint or facial ID, for security confirmation.

Enpass is also working to do away with housing passkeys on a single device. With syncing, you can generate a passkey on one of your devices and use it to log in across your other tech. In its blog post, Enpass noted the increasing adoption of passkeys, in part due to the FIDO Alliance. This association is dedicated to developing an interoperable set of mechanisms (think FIDO Universal Second Factor) to cut down our reliance on passwords. Current board members include some of the world’s largest tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, and Google.

Google, in particular, was not hesitant to hop on the passkey bandwagon. In May 2023, the company announced that it would be rolling out passkey support for Google accounts. At the time, it explained that this method of security is a stronger form of protection compared to passwords and multifactor authentication. It also clarified that you won’t always need to have your phone on hand if you prefer to use a passkey — this is because more platforms are beginning to support synced passkeys across devices.

Although it might seem like just another hoop you have to jump through, there are many benefits associated with migrating over to passkeys. In addition to being easier than using a password you have to remember, passkeys are more resistant to hacking — and phishing, in particular. A growing number of products and services are now supporting passkey use as well, meaning it’s easy to transition from your old standby method of login. While it’s true that you don’t need a password manager to start using them, many (such as Enpass) are now offering to store your passkeys for added convenience. As you look for ways to bolster your security, don’t rule out these advantages before settling for an option like two-factor authentication.