Summary Enpass has rolled out support for passkeys across all major platforms, including Android, iOS, and desktop.

Unlike other password managers, Enpass allows users to choose where to store their passwords and credentials, like their own cloud storage provider.

Passkeys are more resistant to phishing and easier to use than passwords, so they are likely to become ubiquitous in the near future.

Many password managers are adding passkey support right now, making it possible to sign in to more and more of your accounts without having to fill in or remember a password. A lot of them haven’t fully rolled out support across all platforms yet. One of our favorite password managers, Enpass, has just changed that and made passkeys available across all big platforms, including Android, iOS, and the web.

Enpass has announced that it’s rolling out support for syncing and creating passkeys to its desktop app version 6.9.2. With this release, you can use the password manager to sign in to accounts across Android, iOS, and your desktop computer using a passkey. Many competing password managers either don’t work across all platforms (like Apple’s iCloud keychain or Google’s Password Manager) or haven’t implemented full support for all platforms yet, like 1Password (no Android) and Bitwarden (no Android and iOS). There are only a few password managers that can currently sync passkeys across all platforms, with Dashlane one of the earliest adopters.

Compared to the other password managers mentioned here, Enpass has a unique approach to password management as a whole. Rather than store your passwords and credentials on a central server, the tool allows its users to select where to store it. This can be their cloud storage provider of choice or even local Wi-Fi syncing across devices only. Enpass believes that this is the most secure option, given that an attacker would have to both target the master password and know where the user stores their vault.

As for passkeys, you can think of them as digital keys that only match with a single digital lock. That makes them much more resistant to phishing, since you can’t accidentally spill your passkey on a wrong URL like you could with a password. In addition to that, you also have to authenticate yourself to access and use your passkey in the first place, like with your biometrics, with a password, or with your screen lock, which serves as a built-in second factor, hopefully eliminating the need for 2FA apps in the long-term. White hat hackers like Rachel Tobac even go as far as saying that currently, attackers would likely not even attempt to attack a company that protects logins via passkeys, as Bitwarden’s Anders Åberg told Android Police in an interview.

While the industry has long worked on passkeys (initially under a different name), they’ve only started gaining traction in 2023. That’s when industry leaders like Apple, Google, and Microsoft announced support for the standard, both for logging into accounts and for storing them in their password management solutions. Given that passkeys have the potential to be both more convenient and more secure than passwords, it’s likely that they will become ubiquitous in no time.