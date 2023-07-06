After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung confirmed that its 2023 foldable lineup will launch at an Unpacked event on July 26th. Apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup and Galaxy Watch 6 will also debut at the event. Despite Samsung's efforts to prevent leaks, numerous details about these devices have popped up in recent weeks. Adding salt to the Korean giant's wounds, a new leak shares extensive press renders of the Flip Z, Fold 5, and Tab S9 from all angles.

The images were shared by the German publication WinFuture, known for its accurate and last-minute retail leaks. From the Z Fold 5 renders, it is hard to distinguish it from the current model. A closer look reveals minor design changes, like the repositioned LED flash and the more protruding camera lenses. There could be other more subtle changes, but they would be more evident in real-life pictures.

Another change visible in the renders is the zero gap between the folding displays when the phone is folded shut. Rumors have indicated Samsung could debut a new hinge on its 2023 foldables that eliminates the gap between the folding panels.

The images confirm Samsung's 2023 flagship foldable will launch in white, black, and a purple-ish shade. However, there could be more options for the US markets and Samsung's online store.

In the Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders, you can see the new 3.5-inch cover display in all its glory. Samsung and Google are rumored to optimize their apps to enable new functionality on the Flip 5's outer screen. We should hear more about this from the two companies at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month.

The last set of renders is for the entire Galaxy Tab S9 series, including the Plus and Ultra models. These devices look exactly like their predecessors, including the notch on the Ultra to house the dual cameras. If rumors are anything to go by, Samsung has focused on internal upgrades and adding IP68 certifications to its flagship tablets this year.

With less than three weeks left for Samsung's next Unpacked event, expect more leaks to surface about its upcoming devices. At this point though, almost everything about them is known, except perhaps their price and some new software features. If you have already made up your mind about buying one of the new foldables, pre-reserve them to get a $50 credit towards accessories.