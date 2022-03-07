Checking out battery percentages in the corner of your screen is so 2016. These days, if you want to add some flair to your phone's usual slate of utilities, apps like Energy Ring are essential. As has become a rite of passage for any major smartphone release, Samsung's latest smartphones finally have support for one of our favorite third-party tools from the Play Store.

Energy Ring puts your phone's hole-punch camera to work, encapsulating it in a glowing circle capable of showing off your current battery status. You can customize it to your heart's content, complete with unique colors, sizes, combinations, and more. With its latest patch, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are officially supported with custom calibration by the app's developers. Finally, you can show off your battery life in style.

In addition to these newly-added devices, Energy Ring has also received a full Material You makeover, making it the second app we've seen in the last week or so to adopt Google's latest design language. Although this update won't change how the battery life indicator works, it should make for a fun experience whenever you need to tweak your current preferences.

Finally, Energy Ring also works with Access Dots, an app from the same developer that shows off privacy indicators for your phone's microphone and camera. By using the two apps in tandem, you can get what the dev calls "Access Rings," with the ring around your front-facing camera automatically lighting up whenever it's in use.

These updates are rolling out now via the Play Store. In addition to Samsung's latest smartphones, most recent Android flagships are supported, along with an alternate universal mode for older devices.

