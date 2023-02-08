Endling - Extinction is Forever is a narrative survival game where you'll play as a mother fox, and it's out now on Android. This eco-conscious adventure will have you explore an environment ravaged by humans while attempting to protect your cubs. It's a short but stunning game that's well worth a look.

The focus of Endling – Extinction is Forever is caring for your cubs. You'll have to hunt, avoid danger, and teach them new skills to ensure they don't get caught by the dangers around them. Some of these dangers are other animals; after all, your cubs are tiny. However, the constant looming threat is the ecological devastation around you.

Endling – Extinction is Forever uses environmental damage as its key theme. Regardless of what you're doing, whether you're hunting or seeking shelter, the impact of humanity is always around you. Previously abundant natural resources are now scarce, and concrete wastelands provide new survival challenges. Disturbing at times, the game offers a harsh and uncompromising look at humanity's environmental impact.

Endling – Extinction is Forever will take 4 to 5 hours to complete fully. It's quite a short game for its price, but this means there's no added fluff or unnecessary side quests. There's full controller support, so you can use any of the best Android controllers to make gameplay more comfortable. That being said, the touchscreen controls are simple and easy to use, so you shouldn't have any trouble.

Endling – Extinction is Forever is out now on the Play Store for $9.99. This is a third of the price it sells for on other platforms, so if you are looking for a stunning new adventure game, you shouldn't look much further than the new Android release. Just be warned, while engaging and impactful, this game is not designed to make you smile.