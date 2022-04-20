You might not have heard of EndCycle VS since it's existed in early access on Steam up to this point, but today is release day, and this release encompasses not only PC but also Android. This is a release inspired by Mega Man Battle Network, a well-received collectible card game series, and much like its inspiration, you'll build out a unique deck in EndCycle VS to take on plenty of baddies. Seeing that EndCycle VS also offers roguelike gameplay, no two sessions play exactly the same, and with a heavy focus on multiplayer, this is a game that's also great online.

The above trailer offers a quick glimpse if you'd like to see EndCycle VS in action. You'll fill out your character's attacks with cards, where you have access to three sets of four cards for your spells and attacks. This is where the deckbuilding aspect comes into play, as you'll want to build out powerful decks with the best moves. While it would appear that online multiplayer is indeed a focus, thanks to cross-platform multiplayer, there's also a solo roguelike mode where you play until you die, which is a great way to get to grips with the core gameplay loop before taking on real-world opponents.

EndCycle VS is a free-to-play release, technically, with certain sections/features blocked, like mod support, that is, until you pay to unlock the full game through a $5 in-app purchase. So yes, this is actually a premium release if you want it to be. This way, you can test the game for free, and if you like what you see, then you can unlock it in its entirety.

All in all, if you were a fan of the Mega Man Battle Network games or simply enjoy competitive deck builders that offer action combat, EndCycle VS is a quality release that will easily allow you to spend hours and hours building the perfect deck to take on your friends. Plus, you can trial the game for free with a limited feature set to ensure your money isn't frivolously wasted. So if you'd like to see what EndCycle VS is all about, you can snag the download through the Play Store widget below.​​​​​​​

