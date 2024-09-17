Key Takeaways Apple's support for RCS has finally gone live with iOS 18, enabling cross-platform messaging with advanced features.

End-to-end encryption for cross-platform RCS chats appears to be in the pipeline.

GSMA is working to introduce interoperable encryption for RCS chats to ensure secure messaging between Android and iOS users.

Google Messages is the tech giant's flagship messaging service that provides Rich Communications Services (RCS), complete with message reactions, typing indications, end-to-end encryption, and more, to over one billion users. With the recent rollout of RCS messaging on iPhones with iOS 18, it is clear that more Android users would opt for Google Messages to stay in touch with their cross-platform friends — and Google is aware of that.

Google's Messages interoperability aim with iPhones extends beyond simple RCS messaging capabilities. The tech giant has confirmed its commitment to bringing cross-platform end-to-end encryption to RCS chats, extending functionality that Google Messages users already enjoy thanks to Google's Jibe backend using an add-on for Signal's encryption protocol on top of the RCS Universal Profile. For reference, Apple's implementation only uses the RCS Universal Profile without the E2EE add-on.

"We believe that E2EE is a critical component of secure messaging, and we have been working with the broader ecosystem to bring cross-platform E2EE to RCS chats as soon as possible," wrote Elmar Weber, Google's Android & Business Communication Products General Manager, in a LinkedIn post. "Google is committed to providing a secure and private messaging experience for users, and we remain dedicated to making E2EE standard for all RCS users regardless of the platform," he added.

GSMA leads the way

GSMA, the industry body that oversees the RCS protocol, has separately confirmed that the next major milestone for the RCS Universal Profile will be to introduce cross-platform protections like interoperable encryption between cross-platform RCS chats. "This will be the first deployment of standardized, interoperable messaging encryption between different computing platforms, addressing significant technical challenges such as key federation and cryptographically-enforced group membership," wrote GSMA's Technical Director, Tom Van Pelt, in a recent release.

GSMA will likely be the key to a solution, considering that when Apple announced support for RCS on iPhones, it indicated its desire to work with GSMA to develop an E2EE standard that could be integrated into the RCS Universal profile, as highlighted by 9to5Google.

Elsewhere, Google itself has plans for integrating the Internet Engineering Task Force's (IETF) Messaging Layer Security (MLS) standard for end-to-end encryption. Google Messages was spotted adding strings of code in preparation for the feature's arrival, and in them, one mention of the GSMA has us thinking that the cross-platform E2EE solution it's working on for RCS Universal Profile is none other than MLS:

+g.gsma.rcs.mls.mls-version

The timeline for cross-platform E2EE between Android and iOS devices is currently uncertain, though it being in the pipeline is clear.