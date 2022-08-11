Messaging apps are constantly playing catch-up with each other, borrowing new features as they all slowly evolve in the same direction — and that's all the more true when you're a company like Meta, with multiple apps under your control. We just saw WhatsApp implement its own version of Instagram’s emoji reactions for messages, but today we're looking at security features, including the arrival of WhatsApp-esque encrypted backups for Facebook Messenger.

Messenger’s got a whole lot of security news to share today, with encryption-related changes to the app ranging from behind-the-scenes end-to-end encryption for chat backups, to features like the ability to delete messages on all your devices simultaneously.

Messenger is testing a way to securely back up E2EE chats (safe from even Meta's prying eyes), so in case you lose or switch your device, you can restore the backup and take your chat history with you. You'll be able to secure them with your choice of a PIN, or a code you'll need to keep safe. Just keep in mind that this only supports end-to-end encrypted chats and will initially be limited to Messenger's apps — no web or desktop access.

End-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger

Meta is also testing an upgrade for end-to-end encrypted chats by turning them on by default, rather than asking users to opt in. If you’re a part of the experiment, your most frequently accessed chats will be encrypted automatically, without you having to worry about them. Other tests in the works include E2EE voice calls in Messenger and secure chats using Ray-Ban Stories.

On the desktop side, Messenger will benefit from an open-source browser extension called Code Verify. It should help keep bad actors at bay by verifying webpage code when you access Messenger on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.

Meta says these tests and changes will roll out over the next few weeks, and should slowly expand to more countries.