Thanks to the growing popularity of Apple AirTags, Android smartphone manufacturers have started adopting the UWB (ultra-wideband) tech on their flagship offerings. UWB allows short-range wireless communication for precise location tracking, keyless car entry, data transfer, and other features on compatible Android phones. UWB isn't available on budget Android phones. However, you'll find it on Google Pixel Pro devices and high-end Samsung Galaxy phones.

UWB was developed as a protocol to transfer data. Its ability to detect and track nearby objects made it essential for modern devices and cars. Apple uses the same tech in AirTags, and car manufacturers like BMW, Audi, Ford, and Hyundai have used UWB to enable digital car keys on the latest models. Let's activate it on your Android phone.

Turn on UWB on Android

These UWB benefits are only good if you haven't activated the function on your phone. Follow the steps below to switch on UWB on your Android phone.

Open Settings and select Connected devices. Tap Connection preferences. Turn on Ultra-Wideband (UWB).

Your phone is now ready to unlock or lock your car, find nearby devices, and use UWB to its fullest.

Enable UWB on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Samsung uses the One UI Android skin on their Galaxy devices. One UI has a different Settings menu. Here's how to use it to activate UWB.

Launch Settings on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Open Connections and turn on the Ultra-wideband toggle.

Apart from unlocking a car and communicating with nearby devices, UWB on your Samsung phone can find your Galaxy SmartTag+. The newest Galaxy phones offer a Find Using Camera function that moves the device around using the rear camera. When your phone matches the direction of your SmartTag+, Find Using Camera is triggered.

Why should you enable UWB on Android?

There are several reasons to toggle on UWB on your Android phone. Let's quickly go over them.

Keyless car entry: With a UWB-powered phone, you don't need to pull out the device and hover over the car handle to unlock it. You can keep your phone in your pocket and let UWB authenticate your identity in no time.

You can attach a smart tracker, like the Galaxy SmartTag, to your wallet, pet, or bike and track precise locations in real time.

You can attach a smart tracker, like the Galaxy SmartTag, to your wallet, pet, or bike and track precise locations in real time. Smart home automation: This is another area where UWB has potential. Your home can unlock itself via UWB when it detects your phone in your pocket. Your smart devices, like fans, AC, and lights, can also communicate when you enter the room. The possibilities are endless.

Apart from the above smartphone-focused scenarios, UWB tech is used in manufacturing and logistics to track items in warehouses and factories. NFL (National Football League) also uses UWB tech to track a player's location for stats.

Use UWB on Android: Requirements

You can't enable UWB on your phone and start managing your smart home products and car. You need one of the following to check UWB in action:

Compatible smart home products that support UWB.

A UWB-powered smart tracker like Galaxy SmartTag+.

A new car that supports UWB. You may need to set up your Android digital key in the car manufacturer's app.

Unlock your Android phone's full potential

Although UWB is limited to a few flagship Android phones, we expect the latest tech to make its way to budget devices soon. UWB has limited functionality in its current avatar due to a slim collection of compatible devices. It should gain traction when we have UWB-compatible smart home devices, smart trackers, and cars that support digital keys. To learn more about the latest communication standard, check out our dedicated guide on ultra-wideband.