Google's Pixel Watch is one of the best Android smartwatches available due to its fantastic suite of features and charming profile. The best features are Google Assistant integration and Google's exclusive watch faces, but the recently added Emergency SOS and Fall Detection features make Google's value proposition even better. This guide shows you how to enable these features so that you can live a little more safely.

What are Emergency SOS and Fall Detection?

The Pixel Watch's Emergency SOS feature that allows you to call emergency services in case of an emergency. When you turn on Emergency Location Services, emergency services may be able to find you using your location. You can add emergency contacts to be contacted instead of emergency services. To activate this feature, press the crown five times in rapid succession.

The Fall Detection feature uses the Google Pixel Watch's accelerometer and machine learning to detect potential falls. When Fall Detection is triggered, your Pixel Watch will alert you and ask you if you want to call emergency services. If you do not respond, your Pixel Watch will make an assisted emergency call on your behalf. You can set an emergency contact to be called instead of emergency services.

Now that you know more about these features, here's how to enable them.

If you have a Google Pixel Watch with LTE service, Emergency SOS and Fall Detection will attempt to make an assisted emergency call from the wearable. If your Pixel Watch is Wi-Fi only, it must be within range of your phone and paired with it via Bluetooth. Please read the Google Pixel Watch documentation for these features as they may work differently or be unavailable outside the US. Setting up Emergency SOS on your Pixel Watch does not set up the feature on your phone; you will need to set up Emergency SOS on your Google Pixel phone separately.

How to enable Emergency SOS on your Pixel Watch

Emergency SOS is a great feature to have in case something happens. You can enable this feature on either your Pixel Watch or through the Pixel Watch app on your phone.

How to turn on Emergency SOS using your Pixel Watch

Swipe down from the top of your watch screen. Tap Settings from the list of options. Select Safety & Emergency. Tap the Emergency SOS option. Scroll down and choose whether you'd like the alarm to play. To enable Emergency Location Services, swipe to the right, scroll down until you see the name, and turn on the feature.

How to turn on Emergency SOS using the Google Pixel Watch app

If you'd like to enable the feature through your phone instead of your watch, follow these steps:

Open the Google Pixel Watch app on your phone. Tap Watch preferences. Select Safety and Emergency from the list of options. Tap Emergency SOS. Toggle on the Safety Features.

And easy as that, you're now set up for an emergency.

How to enable Fall Detection on your Google Pixel Watch

Fall detection began rolling out to the Google Pixel Watch in January 2023. You can again enable the feature on you watch or in the Pixel Watch app on your phone.

How to turn on Fall Detection using your Google Pixel Watch

Swipe down on your Pixel Watch screen. Select the Settings tile. Tap Safety & Emergency. Tap the Emergency SOS option. Swipe to the right and scroll down until you see Fall Detection. Tap the name to enable the feature.

How to turn on Fall Detection using your Google Pixel Watch app

Launch the Google Pixel Watch app. Select Watch preferences. Tap the Safety & Emergency option. Tap Fall Detection. Toggle on the feature​​​​​.

Now you're prepared if you take a hard fall.

If you want to add a contact to call instead of emergency services, you can do so from your Pixel Watch. You can also remove a contact if you don't want that person notified when you have an emergency.

Swipe from the top of your screen. Tap the Settings tile. Tap Safety & Emergency. From the list of options, select Emergency SOS. Tap Add Contact. Tap Allow to give your watch access to the contacts on your phone. Select your desired person to add as an emergency contact. To change this contact to your emergency contact, tap their name so that it's highlighted.

Swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the Settings tile. Select Safety & Emergency. Tap Emergency SOS. Tap the Edit contacts button. Once you find the contact you want to delete, tap the Delete button next to their name.

What if I accidentally call emergency services?

You might accidentally set off one of these features and call emergency services. It's okay, don't worry. If you accidentally activate one of these features, do not hang up. Stay on the call with emergency services and let them know you made the call by accident. Answer any questions they may have and go about your day.

Be safe wherever you go

The Emergency SOS and Fall Detection features on the Pixel Watch are useful in an emergency. Enabling these features is easy and makes sure you get the help you need in an emergency. It may also be a good idea to set up Emergency SOS on your Android phone for those times when you don't have your watch on you.