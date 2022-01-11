The RCS messaging protocol has been a long time coming. While iPhone owners have had interactive iMessages for years, Android users had to use third-party messaging apps for years, as carriers were slow to warm up to RCS. Google Messages' adoption of the RCS standard has made the app even better, as it lets you enjoy secure and interactive texting on your Android phone.

With RCS, Android's Messages app offers features like typing indicators, inline replies, group chats, video calls, and photo and video sharing. RCS messaging works on all Android phones, whether you're the proud new owner of a Google Pixel 8 Pro, or you're rocking a budget phone.

What is RCS Messaging, and what's different about it vs. regular text messages (SMS)?

Rich Communications Services (RCS) is a communication protocol that will ultimately replace MMS and SMS messages on Android devices. Although the protocol was created in 2007, it failed to take off until recently.

Google worked closely with the GSMA, its members, and carriers around the globe to create a universal profile for RCS that uses Android's Messages client in 2019. Many Android users can use RCS Messaging now, but the messaging protocol isn't supported on iOS.

The RCS update offers a better overall messaging experience with features that are similar to what you find on iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Encrypted messaging, enhanced media sharing, group chats, and real-time typing indicators are a few of the improvements that come with RCS chat.

Source: Google

Most modern Android phones ship with Google Messages as the default texting app, which includes RCS. You've probably used RCS when texting other Android users with a smartphone for the last few years. The issue comes when texting someone who uses an iPhone. Apple continues to refuse to adopt RCS despite Google's high-pressure RCS shaming campaign. And while a world where Android and iPhone offer a unified messaging experience would be ideal, Apple's hesitation seems justified since it took RCS over a decade to gain traction with carriers and OEMs.

This guide focuses on the Google Messages app, the default on Google Pixel phones, and those from Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and others. If your phone doesn't come with Google Messages preinstalled, you can download it from the Play Store. Although the feature isn't available in every region or on every carrier, Google announced more than 800 million people currently use RCS Messages during its 2023 I/O keynote address.

Google Messages may prompt you to activate RCS before you set it up

Most of the time, the Messages app prompts you to activate RCS if you haven't already. If the prompt below shows up, you're ready to set up and use RCS.

You can tell you're sending RCS Chat messages when the input dialog box says Chat message or RCS message. If Google Messages doesn't prompt you to turn on RCS Chat, follow the instructions in the next section to turn it on.

How to turn on RCS Chats in the Google Messages app

If you're opening the Google Messages app for the first time or resetting your phone, you may need to activate chat features manually.

Open the Messages app. Tap your Google account profile picture in the upper-right corner to see more options. Select Messages settings to check the current selection and make changes if needed. 2 Images Close Choose the first option, RCS chats. If the toggle switch for Turn on RCS chats is off (circle on the left side), tap it to turn it on. 2 Images Close You might be asked to verify your phone number. You'll see Status: Connected when verification is complete. When you're connected, RCS is ready to go. 2 Images Close

How to turn off RCS chat

Even though RCS improves the texting experience, it might not be the preferred solution for everyone. You may want to turn it off if you decide that RCS isn't for you. If you have issues with the connection, turning off the setting and reactivating it might be a good reason to do so.

To turn off the RCS chat features on your device, do the following:

Open the Messages app. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Choose Messages settings, then tap RCS chats. If Turn on RCS chats is activated (circle on the right side), switch it off. A pop-up window warns that you'll be removed from group RCS chats. Tap Turn off to continue. 3 Images Close

With RCS turned off, the messages you send and receive revert to traditional SMS/MMS text format until you activate RCS again. Turning off RCS before you get a new phone is also advisable to avoid potential messaging issues from the previous device. If you keep your old phone, it's easy to deactivate these settings. If you no longer have access to it, Google has a form you can fill out to deregister your phone number.

To avoid issues, don't turn the chat features off and on multiple times in a short amount of time, as some people have been temporarily blocked from RCS chats when the feature is toggled on and off multiple times. Check out Google's recommendations if you're locked out of RCS.

What RCS features does Google Messages have?

RCS chat can share high-resolution photos and videos, an improvement over traditional texts. You can also send messages over Wi-Fi and mobile data. You can identify whether someone turned on RCS by checking for a bubble badge on the home screen.

In the RCS chats section of the Settings menu, you'll see more options to enhance your chats:

Send read receipts : This feature marks a message as read, so you don't need to confirm everything. A single check mark indicates that your message was sent, a double check means your message was delivered, and a color-filled double check indicates that the recipient read your message.

: This feature marks a message as read, so you don't need to confirm everything. A single check mark indicates that your message was sent, a double check means your message was delivered, and a color-filled double check indicates that the recipient read your message. Real-time typing indicators : Turning this on lets others know you're typing, a sign that your reply is in progress.

: Turning this on lets others know you're typing, a sign that your reply is in progress. Automatically resend as text (SMS/MMS messages) : If switched on, your message is sent as a traditional text if RCS isn't available.

: If switched on, your message is sent as a traditional text if RCS isn't available. Automatically download files over mobile data : This control lets you limit the size of files or turn off downloads when using mobile data.

: This control lets you limit the size of files or turn off downloads when using mobile data. Automatically download files while roaming: This toggle is off by default to prevent the possibility of extra carrier charges. 2 Images Close

Google Messages has plenty of built-in features that work without any setup:

Message reactions : If both users have RCS turned on, you can react to each other's messages. Press and hold the message you want to react to, and a menu with emoji to select pops up. Tap the emoji you want to react with, and the other person can see your reaction. This works for all users, with or without RCS.

: If both users have RCS turned on, you can react to each other's messages. Press and hold the message you want to react to, and a menu with emoji to select pops up. Tap the emoji you want to react with, and the other person can see your reaction. This works for all users, with or without RCS. Group messages : A group message is created if all users texted have RCS. This group message lets all users take advantage of RCS features. For instance, if one person is typing, the other users see that.

: A group message is created if all users texted have RCS. This group message lets all users take advantage of RCS features. For instance, if one person is typing, the other users see that. End-to-end encryption : Encryption is activated if both users have RCS. You're using encryption when you see a lock icon next to your read receipt on a message you sent. RCS chat uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption. This means that messages appear as unreadable text to anyone attempting to intercept your messages.

: Encryption is activated if both users have RCS. You're using encryption when you see a lock icon next to your read receipt on a message you sent. RCS chat uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption. This means that messages appear as unreadable text to anyone attempting to intercept your messages. Respond to individual messages : You can respond to a specific message in a conversation to make it clear what you're responding to. Hold down the message and tap the arrow that pops up to reply to the specific message.

: You can respond to a specific message in a conversation to make it clear what you're responding to. Hold down the message and tap the arrow that pops up to reply to the specific message. Watch YouTube videos in app : If someone sends a link to a YouTube video, you can watch it in the app and respond quickly.

: If someone sends a link to a YouTube video, you can watch it in the app and respond quickly. Smart reply: These one-tap responses make basic communication super quick and easy. 3 Images Close

There shouldn't be carrier charges when you use RCS chat on Wi-Fi. When you're away from Wi-Fi, the only charge is for mobile data, which is minimal when sending text. Be careful with video sharing if your mobile data plan is limited.

No more iMessage envy with Google Messages and RCS

RCS messaging is a step up from regular texting, with features like end-to-end encryption, media sharing, location sharing, and typing indicators. Despite this, Apple continues to snub the RCS standard. However, Google has made it easier than ever for Android users to interact with iMessages. And if you'd like to do more with Google Messages, try out some easy tips to improve your messaging experience.