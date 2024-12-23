There are many arguments about whether your phone's display light is harmful or not. While that's ongoing, you should consider your personal comfort and usage habits, as staring at your phone's screen for hours without breaks can affect your eyes more than you know. If long screen exposure causes strain or disrupts your sleep, you can enable blue light filtering in the evening, then disable it during the day for a brighter display and clearer visibility.

Most Android phones have built-in features to help you control it, including Night Light, Eye comfort, and Bedtime Mode. You can adjust the settings to either turn them on manually or activate at a scheduled time. If you want to use these features for better optical care and rest, here's how.

How blue light filtering works on Android

Blue light filtering is a process that adjusts the colors your phone's screen displays. Typically, your phone emits blue light, which can be harsh on your eyes, especially during extended screen use. When you activate the filter, the light reduces and the color balance shifts to warmer tones. You may notice your screen having a yellowish or orange-like hue.

Ordinary as the feature may sound, blue light filtering protects your eyes from excessive strain and improves your sleep. Blue light itself has a wavelength range between 400 and 490 nanometers, which is shorter compared to other colors in the visible spectrum. It doesn't travel in straight lines like red or yellow light, but scatters more as it enters the eye. Images become less sharp, and your eyes will work harder to focus on them.

It also affects how your body produces melatonin, a hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle. When you expose yourself to blue light, melatonin drops and your brain is tricked into thinking it's still daytime. That's one reason why you may find it harder to fall asleep most nights.

How to use Night Light on Google Pixel

Night Light is a Pixel-exclusive feature that applies an amber tint to your screen and shields your eyes from harmful blue light. Here's how to do it:

Go to Settings > Display & touch. Tap the toggle button beside Night Light. Tap it again to turn it off. Close Tap Night Light directly to open the menu and adjust other controls. To enable the feature in Quick Settings, swipe down from the top of your screen. Then tap the Night Light tile.

How to manage blue light filtering on OEM Android phones

Non-Pixel phones have similar blue light filtering features to Night Light. You can find them in the Quick Settings panel and main settings menu. Follow the steps below to use options:

Open your phone's settings app. Tap Display & brightness. Tap Eye Comfort or Eye Comfort Shield Tap the toggle button to enable the feature. Close Use the other controls in the menu to adjust the feature to your preference. To access it in Quick settings, swipe down from the top of your phone's screen. Tap the Eye Comfort tile to enable the feature. Tap it again to turn it off. Long-press the tile to access wider blue light filtering settings. If you don't see the tile, use the pencil icon or edit button in the top right corner to add it.

How to filter blue light with Dark Mode

Your phone's dark mode setting is another blue light filtering feature. It changes the background color of your phone's entire interface from white to black or gray. All apps, menus, and other elements will switch to darker shades. Besides eye protection, Dark mode saves battery life on OLED screens, since darker pixels require less power to display. Use the following steps to activate it:

Swipe down from the top of your screen to expand Quick Settings. Tap the Dark Mode tile to turn it on. Tap it again to disable it. To adjust the intensity, long-press the tile to enter its settings menu. Alternatively, go to Settings > Display & brightness. Close Select Dark mode settings. Use the controls to control how high or low the settings apply. Close

How to turn blue light filtering on or off with Bedtime mode

Enabling Bedtime Mode, or Sleep Mode for some devices, applies a grayscale effect that also counts toward blue light filtering. It's tied to your phone's Digital Wellbeing settings, and you can schedule to start at any time. The Do Not Disturb feature will become active during that period to block notifications, calls, and messages, so you’re not disturbed at night.

Close

To turn on the feature:

Go to Digital Wellbeing & parental controls in the settings. Tap Bedtime mode. Tap Turn on now.

You can also set a bedtime routine and customize the days you want it to repeat, as well as modify Do Not Disturb, Grayscale, Dark theme, and Dimmed wallpaper settings. The Quick Settings tile is another way to reach Bedtime mode faster.

How to enable or disable blue light filtering with third-party apps

Android's basic blue light filtering system works fine and protects your eyes, but it's missing advanced customization. Third-party apps bring more interesting options, including sleep sounds and the ability to create your own filter.

You'll find a variety of such apps on the Google Play Store with a quick search. Most of them are free, but may come with annoying ads and require permission to adjust your screen settings or device behavior to work. Be careful and ensure that the app is from a trusted developer before granting it.

Tame your Android's screen

Blue light filtering features on Android do not block blue light entirely. You may still experience some impact on your sleep cycle. Consider limiting screen time and adjusting other lifestyle habits for the best results. Adaptive brightness can be part of the effort as it stops your eyes from getting overexposed to bright screens, even though it can behave wonky sometimes. If you experience inconsistent brightness, reset it to recalibrate it.