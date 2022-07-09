Setting up an Amazon Echo device for multiple people helps you get the most out of our favorite Echo smart displays and speakers. You don't need an Echo for every person, as the smart speaker can differentiate between users to offer a personalized experience. However, the process isn't simple, and this guide walks you through how to set up an Echo device for your household without causing a headache.

Alexa Profiles and Household Profiles: Which should you pick?

There are two ways to share your Amazon Echo with multiple users. We walk you through each to help you decide which to pick. However, nothing is stopping you from using both. In both cases, you will set up an Alexa Voice ID to help the voice assistant recognize your voice.

Choose Alexa Profiles for a personalized experience

Alexa Profiles recognize different voices in your household so your Echo device can respond appropriately. For example, if you set up Alexa Profiles for your wife, she can say, "Alexa, call my mother." The voice assistant recognizes her voice and calls her mother instead of yours. Additionally, your wife's name appears on the caller ID, not yours.

For flash briefings, Alexa reports the stories based on your personalized settings and skips the news stories you've heard.

Choose Household Profiles to share content

Household Profiles share each household member's content with everyone who's part of the profile. Once logged in, users can access each other's content, like their Amazon Music subscription, audiobooks, shared To-Do lists, and content purchases. Everything included in an Amazon Prime subscription can be accessed here.

How to set up Alexa Profiles

If you only want family members or friends to use your Echo to ask basic questions, access their content, check on their messages, and listen to their flash briefing, set up Alexa Profiles.

Every person needs to set up an Amazon account to use Alexa Profiles.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the More tab at the bottom. Select Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Your Profile & Family. You'll see your Amazon profile. Tap Add someone else. Profiles you added to other Amazon services, like Prime Video, appear here. Select the existing profile or tap the Enter their name option, depending on your preference. Enter the new profile name and tap Next. 2 Images Close

The new Alexa Profile is available on all your connected Amazon Echo or other Alexa-powered devices. You can tap a profile to give it a nickname and your relationship with that person. This helps Alexa deliver a better calling and messaging experience.

The other person you added to Alexa Profiles must now use the Alexa app on their phone to set up their Voice ID. However, they must sign in to the app using the same Amazon ID that was used for setting up the Echo speaker or smart display.

Alternatively, you can sign out of the Alexa app on your phone, sign back again, and then follow the steps below.

Open the Alexa app. Sign in with the Amazon account linked to the Echo speaker or smart display. A list of available Alexa Profiles appears. Select your name from the list. You're prompted to set up your Voice ID. 2 Images Close Tap Agree and Continue. Grant the app access to the relevant permissions. Follow the on-screen instructions to teach Alexa your voice. 2 Images Close

If you don't get the prompt to set up Voice ID, navigate to the More tab in the Alexa app, select Settings > Your Profile & Family, and tap your name.

How to set up Household Profiles

Household Profiles allows another person to link their Amazon account with the smart speaker or display. Both users can then share their content using Family Library, including media files stored on Amazon Photos, Prime benefits, audiobooks, e-books, and more. The other person you add can also use the credit card linked to your Amazon account for purchases.

If you share an Echo Show, both adults can see their photos, notifications, and reminders on the smart display. However, if you don't have the budget, you can share it with your friend or family member and split the cost.

Household Profiles are only available in selected regions. If unavailable in your area, your only option is to use Alexa Profiles to share your Echo or Echo Show with your family.

You can add one other adult and four children or teenagers to a Household Profile.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the More tab at the bottom. Select Settings and choose Household Profile. An overview of Amazon Household displays. Tap Start. Invite a family member to share your Echo. They must accept the invitation to join your household.

Alternatively, you can go to the Amazon Household website on your PC and add an adult, teen, or child to share your Prime account and Echo. You can add teens to your household using the steps above. For children aged 12 or younger, you must create their profiles manually.

After you set up Household Profiles, you can switch between accounts by saying, "Alexa, switch accounts." To find out which account Alexa is currently using, say, "Alexa, which account is this?"

Since other members in the household can use the credit card linked to your Amazon account for purchases, consider turning off voice purchasing on Amazon Alexa. Alternatively, set up a confirmation code for authenticating purchases.

What to do when you don't want to share

