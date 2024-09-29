There's a common perception that the emojis on iPhones (and other Apple devices) are superior to those on Android phones, but that isn't the case. Anyone who's used both Android and iOS knows that the designs vary between the two. Some emojis look noticeably better on Android in terms of detail, clarity, or design. Here are ten examples where Android emojis outshine their iOS counterparts.

Emojis look better on Android than on iOS

Emojis are subjective. What looks good to me might not have the same appeal to you, as design preferences come down to personal taste. While highlighting the emojis we believe look better on Android, how you feel about each design is up to you.

We compare emojis from Google, which most Android OEMs and AOSP use. However, some brands, like Samsung, have custom emoji designs, and certain Android apps, like WhatsApp, use their own sets. So, you may not see these exact designs across all Android devices or apps.

The emoji on the left is from Android, while the one on the right is from iOS.

10 Face in clouds

Google's version feels dreamy, not eerie

Let's start with an emoji that perfectly captures my mood 90% of the day: the face in clouds emoji. This emoji sums up the main difference between Android's and iOS's design approaches. On Android, Google keeps it literal with a face gently peeking out from behind a fluffy cloud. It portrays the emotion of being lost in thought, as if someone's head is in the clouds.

The design is different on iOS. The face is fully visible but surrounded by a thick haze, giving off an unsettling vibe, almost as if the person is confused or overwhelmed rather than lost. The iOS version is also ambiguous because it can indicate the presence of smoke.

Fun fact: The first emoji was created in 1999 by Japanese designer Shigetaka Kurita, who developed a set of 176 simple 12x12 pixel images. In 2010, the Unicode Consortium adopted emojis, standardizing them across platforms.

9 Nerd Face

Stereotypes are ugly, Google's nerd face is cute

Next up is one of the emojis I frequently use, the nerd face emoji. Google's design of the emoji keeps it simple with just the glasses. Meanwhile, iOS takes a strange turn by adding buck teeth, which feels unnecessary and questionable. It might come across as offensive to some people.

8 Pineapple

Something's askew with Apple's version

For some reason, iOS displays the pineapple with a slight tilt, which doesn't add to its realism or aesthetic. It also looks dull on Apple devices. In contrast, Android presents the pineapple upright, with bright, vibrant colors that make it look more realistic and visually appealing.

7 Ghost

Ghosts should be fun, not creepy

On Android, the ghost emoji features a playful wink that adds a fun, lighthearted touch. Meanwhile, iOS takes a different approach, with two eyes that seem mismatched. One eye is noticeably larger than the other, which throws off the balance of the design and makes it look a bit odd.

6 Strawberry

Strawberries don’t look this flat, Apple

Like the pineapple emoji, the strawberry emoji on iOS lacks the punch and vibrant colors you'd expect from this fruit. It's dull. Android's strawberry emoji pops with bright reds and greens, giving it a fresh and vibrant look.

5 Waffle

A piece of butter makes all the difference

This is another example of how iOS tends to interpret food emojis in a less exciting way. On Android, the waffle emoji features a perfectly placed pat of butter melting on top, while iOS keeps its waffle emoji plain, making it look more basic and less appealing. This small but significant difference makes the Android version more appealing.

4 Ramen

It's the little things that matter

Another example is the difference in the ramen emoji. Android goes all out, showcasing eggs, toppings, and a rich broth that makes the dish appetizing. In contrast, iOS keeps it plain and simple, making the emoji feel less enticing.

3 Beaver

Google's version has a personality

The beaver emoji on Android looks more cartoonish and fun, which suits an emoji perfectly. iOS, on the other hand, opts for a realistic design, but that takes away some of the charm from the emoji.

2 Jellyfish

Finding Nemo fans know jellyfish aren’t blue

Android's jellyfish emoji is pink, which feels more familiar and recognizable (especially for Finding Nemo fans). In contrast, iOS uses blue, which seems like an odd choice. The pink on Android gives the jellyfish a softer, lifelike appearance, while the iOS version feels less accurate and slightly out of place.

1 Shooting star

Shooting stars should feel magical, and Android gets it right

On Android, the shooting star emoji includes a clear and visible trail, which gives it a sense of movement and direction. The iOS emoji lacks that clarity and looks a bit odd. It doesn't capture the same dynamic feel.

Android's emoji design proves it's all in the details

These are just a few of the emojis on Android that we think have the best design and better convey their intended emotions (which is the main point of an emoji). Google also gives users even more ways to express themselves with the Emoji Kitchen feature and the ability to add emoji reaction effects to your texts.