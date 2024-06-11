Summary The Emoji Mashup Bot can make custom emoji on the web.

The tool allows users to create unique emoji combinations that can be easily shared across platforms.

Accessible from any browser, these tools offer a simple way to bring more creativity to your emoji usage.

Emoji can be a lot of fun, especially when trying to add a little spark of emotion or creativity to conversations with friends or family. While the initial count was pretty bare bones, every year, we're getting new ones to use, making it easier to find an emoji that will suit our needs.

Of course, if you're someone that likes to inject some custom emoji into your conversations, a tool like Google's Emoji Kitchen has most likely been a lifesaver, offering a simple way to make fantastic creations on Android. With that said, those looking for another way to create custom emoji may want to give Emojipedia's new Emoji Mashup Bot a try.

A new way to make custom emoji

If you've been experimenting with Emoji Kitchen, the Emoji Mashup Bot is going to look familiar. For those that have never tried making new emoji, the process is quite fun and simple. You simply select one emoji, then choose another, and then you'll get your results. You can see a sample of this in action in the image above, and if you put your mind to it, you can come up with some pretty nifty creations.

Not only do you get access to the standard emoji you know and love, but this tool can also do mashups with 3D Microsoft Fluent emojis as well. What's great about this tool is that you have a copy button built in, which means you can take your creations straight to the chatting app of your choice. Of course, not all platforms are supported, but even then, you can still download the custom emoji as an image and share it too.

Best of all, you can access the tool from any browser, which means, you'll have access to it from any device. If you want to stick with or try Google's Emoji Kitchen, you can also create custom emoji by accessing the tool using any browser. Of course, while emoji are great, it looks like things could start going in a different direction if Apple's Genmoji ever catch on.