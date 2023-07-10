Emoji have become commonplace in phone conversations, to the point where most people don't think twice about giving a thumbs up or hearting messages. Heck, emoji are even animated now — but they're not without issues. We've all found ourselves regretting an emoji choice after someone else took it the wrong way, and things like an eggplant or a peach can definitely have more than one meaning. Now, it appears that the thumbs-up emoji can get you taken to court.

In a groundbreaking decision on a recent case, a Canadian judge ruled that a thumbs-up emoji can be considered a valid form of signature and represent a legally binding agreement, as reported by The Guardian. The case, heard in the Court of King's Bench in the province of Saskatchewan, involved a grain buyer and a farmer who communicated through text messages. The ruling sets a precedent for the recognition of emoji as a legitimate means of communication in contractual agreements.

The dispute arose when grain buyer Kent Mickleborough sent a text message to farmer Chris Achter. The text offered to purchase flax at a specific price, and Mickleborough followed up by sending a picture of a contract to deliver the flax, asking Achter to confirm the agreement. In response, Achter sent a thumbs-up emoji (via Business Insider).

New animated emoji in Google Messages — coming soon to a court of law?

While Mickleborough interpreted the thumbs-up emoji as an acceptance of the contract terms, Achter argued that it only indicated receipt of the message, not an agreement. Disputes over the meaning of the emoji led to a legal battle.

Justice Timothy Keene, presiding over the case, acknowledged the non-traditional nature of using an emoji as a signature but concluded that it met the criteria for conveying the two purposes of a signature: confirmation and acceptance. Justice Keene emphasized the need for courts to adapt to evolving forms of communication and the use of emoji in regular life. The judge wants courts to consider emoji as part of the new reality in Canadian society.

This landmark ruling opens up a new realm of possibilities for the legal recognition of emoji in contract agreements. Emoji continue to dominate our digital interactions, so establishing guidelines for their interpretation in legal contexts and addressing the challenges posed by their use is imperative for legal systems worldwide.

Still, this sets a precedent for future cases, which may cause a bigger issue due to the ambiguity of emoji. There are multiple ways to interpret emoji, which will cause issues. According to critics, allowing emoji to carry legal weight may lead to subjective and misinterpreted meanings, complicating future cases.