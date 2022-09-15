Google did it again. A whole set of new Emoji Kitchen creations has dropped alongside new Unicode emoji, created by emoji chef Jennifer Daniel, chair for the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee. As with any of these updates, there are tons of fun additions that just make sense, but Jennifer Daniel wouldn't be Jennifer Daniel if she didn't include one, two, or dozens of nightmare-ish creations that will make you or the recipients of your messages trip.

This newest update finally includes the long-teased thumbs-up collection, with more than 250 thumbs-up emoji combos that will give you some 200+ kitchen combos. This is way too much to include in this list — instead, we wanted to share the most outlandish and nightmare-inducing creations with you. A wooded hand with chopped of fingers giving you a thumbs-up? Check. A unicorn hand? Check. A nightmare hand-spider? We got you. Some fries in the shape of thumbs-up? Yep. All here.

When you check out the gallery below, be sure to tap or click the images to view the full size. In that view, you'll be able to see which combinations you need to use to get these creations, so you can copy this approach on your own phone using Gboard.

With these beautiful images in your head, we will leave you be. If you want to learn more about the creative process behind all of these, check out Android Police alumnus Ryne Hager's wonderful interview with Jennifer Daniel — you can hear all about the Emoji Kitchen from the head chef herself.