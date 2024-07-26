Emoji Kitchen lets you combine two emojis to generate a new mashup sticker. You can send them to your family and friends through chats from your phone, laptop, desktop PC, or budget Chromebook. It's easy to get so engrossed in creating ridiculously funny emojis that you might forget to send them. This guide explains what Emoji Kitchen is and how to use it to spice up your conversations.

Which platforms and apps support Emoji Kitchen?

Emoji Kitchen was initially available only to Android users on Gboard. The feature is now available on most platforms, including iOS, Windows, and macOS.

Most apps on your phone do not support emoji combinations. Apps that use stickers may support Emoji Kitchen. The combos are compatible with the following messaging and social media apps:

Google Messages

WhatsApp

Telegram

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook Messenger

LinkedIn

Signal

How to access Emoji Kitchen

You can create emoji combinations on Android using the Gboard app. You can access Emoji Kitchen from a browser on an iPhone, Mac, Windows PC, or any other device.

Accessing Emoji Kitchen on Android

You can easily combine emojis on the Gboard app in Android. The feature is not available on Gboard if you use an iPhone.

Here is how to access Emoji Kitchen:

Open a compatible messaging app. Start a chat with a contact. Tap the emoji icon to the left of the spacebar. Close Select an emoji. You will see a few suggested stickers you can use above the keyboard. Select another emoji. Tap the sticker to send. Close If an emoji combination is not supported, it displays Nothing to see here.

Accessing Emoji Kitchen on a browser

You can access the Emoji Kitchen website from any browser, whether you use an Android phone, iPhone, desktop PC, or Mac.

Visit Google.com on your browser. In the search bar, enter emoji kitchen. Click Get cooking. Select two emojis. You'll see a new emoji next to the = sign. Click the copy icon. It copies the sticker to the clipboard. You can paste the sticker into a document that accepts image files or any messaging app.

How does Emoji Kitchen work?

Emoji Kitchen has a vast collection of stickers made from numerous combinations of emojis. You can mix and match different options to make stickers ranging from cutesy to strange and everything in between. Here are the main combinations you can try in Emoji Kitchen.

Color modifiers

You can change the color of some emojis by combining them with a colored heart. For instance, you can combine a blue heart with a cupcake to make a blue cupcake.

Fusion

If you can't find an emoji that accurately expresses your feelings, combine two face emojis to create a new emotion.

Juxtaposition

You can mix faces with inanimate objects like fruits, flowers, and other items. For example, you can combine a face with tears of joy and a lemon to create a lemon with tears of joy.

Double taps

You can express intense emotions using the same emoji twice. Combining a smiling face with hearts with itself creates a face almost hidden by hearts.

Conceptual

Combine two emojis that make sense together conceptually to generate a new one. Mashing together a star and a fish gave us a starfish.

Spruce up your conversations with emojis

Emoji Kitchen opens up a world of bizarre emoji combinations. Try our favorite combos to add some humor or awkwardness to your chats. If you prefer the default keyboard app on Android, use these tips to type faster on Gboard.