Key Takeaways Gboard's Emoji Kitchen redesign adds a top-row suggestion bar for easy emoji combination results.

A new 'browse' screen displays all possible emoji combinations for simpler sticker creation.

The update includes a floating action button to show emoji combinations with a selected base emoji.

Everyone loves the Emoji Kitchen, where users can combine two emojis into one mashup sticker for chats. Now there's an easier way to access those wacky emojis.

Google is rolling out a redesign of Gboard's Emoji Kitchen feature as part of the December 2024 Feature Drop (via 9to5Google). The redesign adds a top-row suggestion bar in the Emoji tab, which replaces the history of recent creations. Users can tap on a suggestion to see the results of combining two emojis together.