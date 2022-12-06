Source: Ember Ember Mug 2 $100 $150 Save $50 The Ember Mug 2 is a smart coffee mug that keeps your favorite drink hot for up to 80 minutes. Using the Ember app you can set your preferred drinking temperature between 120°F – 145°F, and with the included charging coaster, you can keep your drink at that temperature all day long. $100 at Best Buy

Still struggling to find that perfect gift? It's not too late (but it's gonna be soon), and we might have just the answer for you: the Ember Smart Mug. This smart coffee mug with a built-in battery will keep someone's favorite drinks like coffee or hot chocolate from cooling down before they're done drinking them. The latest version, the Smart Mug 2, is capable of holding temperatures of up to 145°F for up to 80 minutes, and right now you can pick one up for just $100.

Why you should buy the Ember Smart Mug 2

There are a number of electric coffee mugs out there that promise to keep your drinks hot, but when it comes to wireless options that let you customize your own temperature, this is as good as it gets. We have several Ember owners here at AP, and the consensus is that for an undeniably gimmicky device, it actually delivers. The mug has a sleek design, which does a great job of hiding its inner gadgetry, and it really does maintain temperatures for an hour+.

The Smart Mug 2 comes in several great colorways, but today's deal is limited to just one — we hope you like blue. It includes a wireless charging coaster, has a liquid capacity of 14 ounces, and it's safe to hand-wash — for obvious reasons, you should avoid dishwashers and microwaves. When asked about any Ember caveats, our AP users observed how the Bluetooth can be a little wonky at times, and the companion smartphone app could be better.

In spite of those issues, the Ember Smart Mug 2 really does make for a great gift. It can brighten your mornings, it can extend your nights, or it can make your hot chocolate moments just a little bit sweeter. And with the current $50 discount, now is the time to pick one (or several) up.