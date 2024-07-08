When Carl Pei announced the first Nothing Phone, he promised inspiring products to help keep the smartphone revolution alive. And while I enjoyed phones like the Nothing Phone 2, I never felt I was using a game-changing device. It’s still early to tell, but the CMF Phone 1 can potentially deliver on Pei’s vision. Its combination of solid performance, gorgeous display, and, most importantly, affordable price has me genuinely excited about a smartphone for the first time in a while. Nothing has tapped into something I wish other manufacturers would realize: inexpensive doesn’t have to equal boring.

Best value CMF Phone 1 9 / 10 The CMF Phone 1 by Nothing proves that smartphones can still be fun. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 provides plenty of power for $200, allowing for a smooth experience. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the US, but a MicroSD card slot is available for expandability. Its unique design allows the backplates to be replaced, allowing you to swap out colors or mix and match to stylize your phone. Pros Fantastic display

Better than expected performance

Stylish design Cons Limited camera system

Lower IP rating

Price, availability, and connectivity

Like the Nothing Phone 2, the CMF Phone 1 is available for purchase through the company’s beta program in the United States. It’s only sold in one configuration: 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Even though Phone 1 is offered in four colors: Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue, you don’t have to be married to your first decision. Each color is available as a case for an additional $35. Unlike traditional phone cases, these are more like shells, acting as the back of the phone, complete with screws and color-matched SIM card trays. Stands, lanyards, and a wallet case can be purchased for $25 each.

As Phone 1 hasn’t received a full US release from the start, carrier support is a question. I had no issues with T-Mobile in the United States and experienced great coverage and speeds. AT&T and Verizon usually have issues with overseas releases, so I could call your carrier before buying and ensure the Phone 1 will be supported.

Specifications SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Display type Super AMOLED Display dimensions 6.67-inch Display resolution FHD+ (1080 x 2400) RAM 6 or 8GB Storage 128GB, microSD card slot Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 33W Charge options Wired Ports USB-C SIM support Dual nano-SIM Operating System Android 14, Nothing OS 2.6 Front camera 16MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8, Portrait sensor Cellular connectivity 5G NSA, SA Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, BLE Dimensions 164 x 77 x 8 mm Weight 197grams IP Rating IP52 Colors Black, Blue, Light Green, Orange Expand

What I like about the CMF Phone 1

Great display and performance

It’s hard not to start with the display of the CMF Phone 1. It’s a best-in-class 6.67-inch AMOLED 1080p panel refreshing at 120Hz. I liked the display on the Samsung Galaxy A15 I recently reviewed, but I love the panel on the Phone 1. It’s bright, saturated, and vibrant, and it’s the best display I’ve seen on a phone under $250. Movies look amazing with deep contrast and accurate colors, and games pop off the screen. If you take one thing away from this review, it’s that the CMF Phone 1’s display is worth the price of admission.

The Nokia Lumia 830 is the last time I remember swapping out a phone’s shell for cosmetics. It’s a great idea, and there are numerous cases and combinations to punch up the look of your Phone 1. I don’t understand why it’s taken so long to do something like this. Cheaper phones will have plastic backs and frames, so instead of making them bland and ugly, why not lean into them as an advantage? The cases add to the unique look of the phone, and while the screws may take a few minutes to fasten, they add peace of mind, preventing the back of your phone from falling away.

Nothing also fitted the CMF Phone 1 with a liquid cooling system. The company added a cryogenic frame to the side of the device with graphite on the front and back. And, unlike the graphite at Chernobyl (thanks, HBO), this material helps dissipate heat quickly. I can’t vouch for the science behind it, but I can speak to the results. I usually need an oven mitt to pick up a phone that has just completed Genshin Impact’s full download, but the Phone 1 was completely cool. It’s impressive, and I have no doubt it will lead to better performance over long gaming sessions.

Close

In addition to the design, the CMF Phone 1 is impressive for $200 because of its snappy performance. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and it delivers noticeably more power than the Dimensity 6100+ and Helio G99 — the usual suspects at this price range.

The aforementioned Genshin Impact ran smoothly on the lowest settings, and Pokemon Go was a pleasure to play. Instagram scrolls and Facebook feeds were managed without issues, and I rarely encountered lag or slowdowns. The Phone 1’s 8GB of RAM helps the device punch above its weight. RAM is massively important for budget phones, and I’m glad Nothing didn’t leave us hanging. If you don’t expect flagship speeds, you won’t be disappointed by what the CMF Phone 1 offers.

I enjoy Nothing’s flavor of Android. The company does a good job of adding enough personality and customization without bogging the system down. Nothing OS 2.6, based on Android 14, is no different. It’s clean and enjoyable, with no bloatware. On initial startup, you’re offered a choice between a standard Android look with default icons or Nothing’s more stylized approach. As a child of the 80s, I always opt for the company’s dot matrix aesthetic — there’s something to be said for nostalgia. I would’ve liked more than two Android upgrades, but I’m glad Nothing offers three years of security updates for the Phone 1.