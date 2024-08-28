Key Takeaways Google’s Gemini AI now features "Gems," allowing users to personalize their chatbot with unique personalities.

This feature will soon be available for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users.

Google is also introducing Imagen 3, its new image generation model, to Gemini apps.

Google recently upgraded its Gemini AI with some fresh features, and the "Gems" personalization option is one of the highlights. This feature allows users to customize their Gemini assistant with unique personalities that match their style. Today, Google revealed that Gems will soon be available for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers.

Gems lets you build customized chatbots for specific tasks, each with its own personality. According to Google's blog post, you can turn Gemini into anything from a learning coach or brainstorming buddy to a career guide, writing editor, or coding partner. These are just a few of the ready-made Gems, and Google says you can also create your own by writing instructions, giving it a name, and chatting with it whenever you need.



Gems is a bit like OpenAI’s GPT Store but with its own twist. It combines the custom chatbot features of GPTs with the personalization of Custom Instructions. In the GPT Store, you create and share bots for different tasks. Custom Instructions let you tweak how ChatGPT talks to you and understands your preferences. Gems merges these ideas, letting you build chatbots with specific traits and keep them aligned with your personal style.

Gems can tap into your Google Drive, Gmail, and other Google apps to enhance the content it uses. It’s available on both desktop and mobile in over 150 countries and supports most languages.

Imagen 3 is coming to Gemini apps

Along with rolling out Gems, Google is pushing Imagen 3, its latest image generation model, to Gemini apps. It’ll be available to users in all languages in the coming days.

Google revealed the new AI text-to-image generator a few weeks ago, accessible on Google’s AI Test Kitchen. This model promises images with finer details and fewer glitches than before. In the next few days, Google will begin rolling out the ability to generate images of people, starting with an early access version for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users in English.

Similar to other AI image generators, Imagen 3 can whip up detailed images from your prompts. You can also tweak images by highlighting parts and describing changes you want. Plus, since Imagen 3 powers Pixel Studio, it's essentially bringing that functionality to more Gemini users.