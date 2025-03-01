Are you tired of juggling multiple email accounts across devices, each with its own clunky interface? I was, too. While the usual apps like Gmail, Outlook, and Thunderbird work just fine on your Android phone, they often feel cluttered, lack customization, and cause a headache while managing multiple inboxes. After trying numerous alternatives, I landed on Spark, and it's been a game-changer.

With its clean, intuitive UI, intelligent Smart Inbox for effortless organization, deep customization options, and innovative features like Spark AI and built-in calendar integration, Spark transformed how I manage my inbox.

Cross-platform availability

Accessible on all your devices

Close

My workflow is a constant dance between devices. I start my day with a Windows desktop, switch to a MacBook Pro in the evening for focused work, and my Google Pixel 8 is within reach throughout the day for quick email checks. That's why cross-platform availability is the first thing I look for in any email app, and it's where Spark shines.

Spark covers the basics with availability on all major desktop and mobile platforms. These aren't afterthought web wrappers (looking at you, Microsoft). Instead, they're native apps that look and feel great in daily use. Besides, the UI language remains consistent across platforms, so you won't have difficulty using Spark on any of your devices.

Smart 2.0 Inbox

Handy for those who still miss Inbox by Google

Close

Here is where Spark has hit it out of the park. The company offers Smart Inbox, and version 2.0 took the email organization to the next level. It brings back the memories many of us loved and still miss from Google's Inbox.

Smart Inbox 2.0 intelligently prioritizes your emails. It sticks crucial messages from priority senders (such as your boss, close colleagues, and family) at the top. It cleverly groups emails from similar services like newsletters, notifications, and promotional offers. This automatic categorization declutters your inbox and makes scanning and managing your messages easy.

Customization options on offer

Tweak every aspect of Spark Mail

Close

Spark offers useful customization options. First, I prefer its UI over Outlook and Thunderbird. It's one of the few email apps that support Material You, where the app's theme adapts to your wallpaper aesthetics. But the customization doesn't stop at appearances.

Spark lets you assign functions to short and long swipes in both directions: left and right. Whether you want to archive with a quick swipe, snooze with a longer gesture, or mark as unread with a specific action, Spark lets you design a productive system in no time. You can even color code an account for better personalization.

Calendar integration

Check your upcoming events

Close

One frustrating aspect of Gmail is the constant app switching. Jumping between my email and calendar apps was a productivity killer. That's why I was thrilled to discover Spark's integrated calendar, a feature that sets it apart from the default email app on Android.

It seamlessly syncs with my Gmail calendar and ensures that my events are available within the same app. Creating new events is a breeze with the essential tools at your fingertips. You can set reminders, invite attendees, add locations, and attach files. Still, I have one wish. Spark is limited to a day view. I would love to see more calendar view options in future updates.

Integration with third-party apps and services

Works with your favorite apps

Close

Here is where Spark leaves its rivals in the dust. It offers exceptional integration with third-party apps, including Todoist, Asana, Notion, and more. In contrast, Gmail works with Tasks, and Outlook integrates flawlessly with Microsoft To-Do only. For example, instead of manually copying and pasting information into your task manager, Spark can save that email as a task in Todoist. Similarly, you can convert an email into an Asana card with a few taps and assign it to a team member.

Packed with useful features

Including AI

Close

Spark is more than a pretty face. It's packed with useful features to elevate your email game. One such add-on is Spark AI, which summarizes lengthy emails, drafts quick replies, and edits emails. Besides, your data remains private and is not used to train Spark systems.

I also want to give a shout-out to Spark's desktop app. It has a dedicated home page with unread emails, a date, a clock, and an eye-catching background. It also supports meeting notes that you can access from your Android phone. You can also create teams, send large emails, use templates, mute threads, and more.

A fresh approach to email on Android

Since our inboxes are constantly overflowing, having the right tools on our devices is important. For me, Spark ticks all the boxes. Download it and see if it sparks (no pun intended) a new level of productivity in your workflow.

If you are looking for an email experience that's intuitive and powerful on all your devices, you might find your answer in Spark. As for me, it deserves a place on my home screen.