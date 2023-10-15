Want to send a large file over Gmail but are getting stopped by the Gmail file size limit notification? Sending multiple emails to send a large file can be a bit annoying, especially in these modern times. Since Gmail is a popular email service with a prominent user base, preventing users from receiving or sending heavy files could clutter their inboxes. Still, there are ways you can send files of any size on Gmail, which are hassle-free.

In this guide, we share methods to help you email large files in Gmail, whether you use one of the best Chromebooks or an Android smartphone. Using these methods, you can send video files as big as 10GB and beat the 25MB file size limit. Is that interesting? Let's dive into it.

What is the Gmail attachment size limit?

According to Google, users can send an email with up to 25MB of attachments. Whether you send a single file or multiple files, they should not exceed the 25MB file size limit. But Gmail does something intelligent to let you send over 25 MB of files as attachments, which we'll discuss later in this guide.

The point to understand here is that the 25MB file size includes both your files and their encoded duplicates. So, in reality, you only get 12.5MB, which isn't much. Comparing this with other email service providers, they also have similar email file size restrictions. Take a look:

Yahoo: 25MB

AOL: 25MB

Outlook: 20MB

Hotmail: 10MB

So, switching over to other email services also gets you the same email file size restrictions.

How can I send an email with large files in Gmail?

Different ways can help you send an email with large attachments in Gmail. Gmail provides you with a way to send large attachments without much hassle. Let's take a look at the different ways.

Using Google Drive on a PC

Google Drive is a cloud storage solution from Google. It lets you upload files and documents that you can easily share with anyone using a link. Here's how you can use Google Drive to bypass the 25MB email attachment file restriction.

Open Google Drive in a browser on your PC. Press the New button on the left pane. Select either File upload or Folder upload option, based on what you want to upload. If you have multiple files to send, choose the Folder upload option. Select the file and upload it to Google Drive. Open Gmail in your favorite web browser. Click the Compose button to create a new email. Click Insert files using Drive button at the bottom of the Compose screen. Select the file or folder you just uploaded to Google Drive and click the Insert button. The file or folder is inserted into your email.

You can add the body of the email and send the email right away. The recipient receives the email, which also includes the link to the file. They can tap it and download the file.

Using Google Drive on a mobile

After you upload the file to Google Drive, launch the Gmail app on your phone. Tap Compose at the bottom. Tap the paperclip icon, which stands for Attachment. Select Insert from Drive. 2 Images Close Choose your large file from Google Drive and tap Select. Close Compose your email and send it to the recipient.

Without using Google Drive

Gmail has become smarter, and now you don't need to upload your large-sized files to Google Drive and then add them to your email, as shown in the steps above.

You can follow the usual steps of email creation, click the Attachment button, select the large file, and click the Upload button. Gmail shows you a message saying, "Your file is larger than 25MB, it will be sent as a Google Drive link."

Using a file compressor

There are multiple file compressor software available on the market. You can use them to compress multiple files, make them smaller, and send them over email.

It doesn't matter if you own an Android smartphone, Chromebook, or tablet, file compressor software is available for all devices. We have a guide that explains how you can zip and unzip files on a Chromebook and an Android phone or tablet.

Ditch email and use a file-sharing service

Source: Dropbox

An effective way of sharing large 4K movies or heavy PDFs is to use file-sharing services. There are multiple file-sharing services that you can opt for, such as Mega, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Terabox. For a complete list and detailed information, check out our guide, which lists some of the best file-sharing and cloud storage options.

Whichever service you use, all you do is upload the file to the platform and click the send button. Your recipient receives a link, which, when clicked, downloads the file and they get the file you shared. It's as simple as that, and it gets rid of worrying about file size limits.

The free versions of these file-sharing services have limitations. Speaking of Dropbox, you can send up to 2,000MB at one time. You can bypass this restriction by opting for the paid plan.

Send big files hassle-free with Gmail

Gmail has become smarter and lets you upload and share huge files via a Google Drive link. You don't have to look for other options to send large files. However, you can use other alternatives in case Gmail throws tantrums. Just for you, we have our handpicked selection of tips and tricks to elevate your experience and make your workday more productive.