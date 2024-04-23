Summary Elon Musk plans to launch an X TV app for smart TVs, promising real-time engaging content and AI integration.

Not much has been made known about the app, other than the fact that it's “coming soon to a television near you.”

Scant details indicate that the X TV app will offer cross-device functionality between TVs and phones, as well as user data utilization.

If you own a smart TV or even just keep a streaming box connected to your dumb TV, you may already be overwhelmed by the number of apps that can be downloaded onto the device. What once used to be a simple product has become complex, and not just because of streaming services. Thanks to developers, there are now more than enough apps that can be added to smart TVs — for better or worse. As it turns out, this seemingly lucrative opportunity has caught the attention of one wealthy entrepreneur.

An update posted by @XNews on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that billionaire Elon Musk has plans to launch a smart TV app called X TV (via Engadget). Not much can be garnered from the 10-second video preview included in the update. However, the post itself reads that X TV will be “coming soon to a television near you.”

What can we expect from X TV?

X Corporation CEO Linda Yaccarino posted on her own X page with more details. For the time being, it seems that X TV will be branded as an app that will deliver “real-time, engaging content” to smart TVs — but this could have already been derived from the original @XNews post. Some of the fine print is noteworthy, however, such as the app’s cross-device functionality between TVs and phones. X also doesn’t seem like it will shy away from the use of user data, either, given a built-in algorithm. On a similar note, AI will be integrated to suggest content based on users’ interests.

Whether or not any of this will be a worthwhile endeavor for X or Elon Musk has yet to be determined. However, including AI in the mix may hinder the smart TV app’s potential. Recently, Grok — X’s experimental AI LLM — was the subject of controversy after generating fake news about a trending basketball game. NBA player Klay Thompson was erroneously implicated in vandalism by Grok, and neither X nor Musk faced any consequences. Although this may seem like a minor misstep, it’s just one of many examples of how X continues to decline any responsibility for misinformation — and it’s hard to imagine these types of issues won’t become more prevalent with the launch of such a smart TV.