Summary Elon Musk says his Gmail rival, ‘X Mail’ is coming soon.

X Mail will feature a DM-style interface, delivering messages to a plain-text inbox.

It’s unclear when Musk plans to launch X Mail.

Elon Musk’s primary focus has traditionally been on space exploration and self-driving cars. However, since acquiring Twitter, now rebranded as X, the billionaire has actively shown interest in software services. Rumors suggest that the social media platform is evolving into an “everything app,” with features like payment options reportedly coming soon. X already offers a dedicated job portal that rivals LinkedIn, along with a free AI chatbot called Grok (albeit with certain limitations). Now, it seems Musk is developing an email service that could challenge Google’s Gmail. It remains unclear whether this will be a standalone app or integrated within X.

The news came to light when an X user posted the message: “X Mail would be cool,” suggesting the email format as “username@x.com.” Musk responded simply with: “Yeah. On the list of things to do.” This isn’t the first time the idea has surfaced. Back in February, Musk hinted at the concept of an email service. In response to a post on the X by a company engineer asking when X Mail would be launched, Musk replied: “It’s coming.”

Details about the email service are limited, but in response to an XAI staffer, Musk confirmed that it will have a DM-style interface you see on messaging platforms. The service will apparently provide an email address that delivers messages directly to a plain-text DM inbox, eliminating threads and formatting commonly associated with traditional email.

X Mail won’t be a threat to Gmail

Gmail has over 1.8 billion active users worldwide as of 2024, and it’s deeply tied into Google’s ecosystem. X Mail, according to Musk, seems to be about simplifying email with a DM-style interface, which could attract people tired of traditional email. But just the interface won’t cut it. Gmail offers things like advanced search, seamless integration with Google Workspace, and strong security features, giving it a big edge over any new contenders like X Mail.

It’s unclear when, or even if, Musk plans to launch X Mail. His response could just be him throwing an idea out there to see how people react.