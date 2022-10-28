After months of back and forth and a looming trial, Elon Musk has finally made good on the $44 billion deal he signed to buy Twitter. True to his nature as a self-presentation artist, the Tesla CEO was seen entering the Twitter headquarters with a sink on October 26. In a video of the action he tweeted, he captioned it with “let that sink in!” After this, one of his first actions as new owner was concerned with staff, with him firing Twitter executive Parag Agrawal and more leaders of the company.

As Reuters reports, Elon Musk had the fired executives escorted off the premises, specifically Agrawal and Ned Segal, responsible for Twitter’s finances. Another person Elon Musk fired is policy chief Vijaya Gadde, which seems to be in line with the billionaire's wish to make Twitter a less moderated platform.

Elon Musk now calls himself "Chief Twit"

The new company owner made clear in a letter to Twitter advertisers that there are limits to his free speech mantra, though: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” He also indicates that there will still be some moderation: “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience.” However, Musk didn’t offer any details on how he would achieve that, especially in the light of him promising to open Twitter to previously lifetime-banned accounts again.

Musk also promised to get rid of bots and add some form of content monetization option for the most prolific Tweeters on the platform. He additionally wants to add some form of crypto payments to the platform, including a crypto wallet and more showcasing options for NFTs and NFT creators.

Meanwhile, employees are concerned about their jobs. Musk previously threatened to cut down the number of employees by three quarters, so morale is at a low. It will be interesting to see how Musk can accomplish all of his ideas with a smaller workforce, should he really go through with the cuts.