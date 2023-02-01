Whether you reserved a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or it’s on your to-buy list, you’re going to need hardware to protect your new device. And if you’re looking to do more than prevent your phone from getting busted, one of Spigen’s three new S23 Ultra cases can augment your experience while keeping your tech protected in style. Spigen’s cases regularly show up on roundups of our favorite accessories – like the best cases for the S22 and S22 Ultra – and for good reason. Through its partnership with Samsung, Spigen has an inside edge in designing custom features to support Samsung’s new releases. This latest collection of cases and accessories brings updates to Spigen’s classic lineup and introduces new features making their Android debut.

Ultra Hybrid ZeroOne case: Level up the look of your S23 Ultra

After the Ultra Hybrid ZeroOne case was introduced in 2022 with the iPhone 14 and became an instant fave with the Apple crowd, Android users clamored for their version. The ZeroOne case is an edgy ode to transparent tech, with an x-ray-style effect that gives the illusion of peering directly into your device. The unique teardown design accentuates the camera configuration that was seen on the S23 Ultra’s predecessor, and its crisp corners mirror the smartphone’s sleek form. The striking visuals of the Hybrid ZeroOne case are a fitting match for Samsung’s powerful new flagship.

Rugged Armor case: Pure protection with a twist on a classic design

The Rugged Armor case, a true Spigen classic, gets a long-overdue design refresh for the arrival of the Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone. The refined new look calls attention to the S23 Ultra’s camera lineup while maintaining Spigen’s signature carbon-fiber-pattern accents.

Spigen amped up the rugged nature of this highly protective case with a reinforced build that provides more drop protection than previous models. The new raised bumpers on each corner round off the design while keeping your phone safe from cracks and chips. But with the textured back and side grips to prevent slippage, there could be fewer phone drops in your future.

Ultra Hybrid OneTap Ring case: Unlock a new world of features for your phone

With the arrival of Samsung’s S23 series comes the Ultra Hybrid OneTap Ring, Spigen’s first-ever MagFit case for Android.

The Ultra Hybrid OneTap Ring case has an integrated metal ring that sits inside the case body and is flush with the surface. It doesn’t get much simpler than that. Now it’s time to stock up on accessories and morph your phone into a wallet, a wireless charger, a tiny upright TV, and more. The seamlessly integrated metal ring allows you to swap out accessories easily and without adding any bulk or stickers to your phone.

The MagFit Ecosystem: Enhance your phone with a wide range of magnetic accessories

Spigen’s offering of magnetic accessories is guaranteed to be compatible with your new Samsung S23 Ultra and Hybrid OneTap Ring case while upgrading the look and function of your device. With this powerful combo, you open a new world of possibilities that are a mere “snap” away.

Keys, wallet, phone. Or how about keys and a phone with an integrated wallet? The Spigen Rugged Armor Mag Wallet snaps into place on the back of your phone and slides into your back pocket leaving you with more space and one less thing to worry about. The Mag Wallet features sleek carbon-fiber-pattern accents in keeping with the Rugged Armor aesthetic.

When you get your new Samsung S23 Ultra, it’s likely it'll always be in your hand. Don’t be the person who’s always borrowing a charger. Come equipped with Spigen’s ArcHybrid Mag battery pack, and you’re one snap away from 7.5w of wireless charging power and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Having a phone ring on the back of your case can be a super convenient way to avoid drops and slips, especially when snapping photos in precarious locations. The Spigen O-Mag Ring phone grip attaches securely with its powerful magnet when you need it and comes off just as easily when you don’t. It also doubles as a kickstand when you flip out the ring and prop up your phone for hands-free viewing.

Shop Spigen’s Samsung S23 series collections

If you’ve already got a Samsung S23 Ultra on its way, or you’re toying with the idea of buying one, Spigen’s latest lineup of accessories is worth exploring. Whether you’re strictly concerned with aesthetics, want ample protection, or want to add cool features to your new device, there’s an option for you.