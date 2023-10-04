Spigen has long been a cutting-edge designer of cases and accessories for Google’s smartphones, offering the perfect blend of style, protection, and innovative products for Google’s suite of Pixel smartphones, and their new Pixel 8 lineup is no exception.

Spigen cases for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Ultra Hybrid Zero:One is the case that customers are clamoring for, and it’s easy to see why. This technical teardown case gives a glimpse into the high-tech components, making it the quintessential techie phone case, and it’s sure to be a great conversation starter.

The Ultra Hybrid case is simplicity at its finest. This crystal-clear case that lets your smartphone shine through while staying protected.

The Rugged Armor case gives your phone the protection it needs while styling it with the matte black carbon fiber pattern that’s signature to Spigen’s Rugged Armor family of cases.

Spigen MagFit accessories for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Once you’ve got your case, it’s time to outfit your new Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro with accessories from Spigen’s MagFit Ecosystem. Google is forgoing Qi2 charging for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – but Spigen has a solution for that.

Spigen’s Magnetic Ring Plate adheres to the back of your device or case, using their EZ Fit alignment tray for a perfect installation, and opens you up to the world of MagFit accessories

The OM101 Magnetic Ring is the perfect 3-in-1 accessory: A finger ring grip for selfies, a kickstand for watching shows, and even a laptop mount to use your device as a webcam.

This newly upgraded OneTap Pro Car Mount features a sturdier design and a double-joint system with even more adjustable angles. When Google launches its dashcam feature in the Personal Safety app, you’ll be ready to roll.

The newest Valentinus Wallet now holds three cards to carry the essentials and now has an upgraded spider web pattern that helps the wallet adhere to your case or phone.

Check out Spigen’s new lineup of cases for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to see what fits your lifestyle and pick the MagFit accessories that can improve the functionality of your phone.

