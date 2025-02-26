This article is sponsored by Elegoo. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

3D printing is an incredible technology that allows anybody to create anything that they might think of, leading to huge advances in rapid prototyping, customization, modeling, collectibles, gaming, and many, many other industries.

However, getting started with 3D printing can also seem daunting at first. With so much power and possibility at your fingertips, where do you even begin? The Elegoo Centauri Carbon is a 3D printer that aims to tackle just that.

What is Elegoo?

Founded in 2015 with the goal of providing practical STEM kits to students and enthusiasts, Elegoo has since expanded out into giving customers the means to produce their very own tools through 3D printing.

Now, nearly 10 years later, Elegoo is a global company that sells 3D printers, STEM kits, and more to countries all across the world. When it comes to reliable resin and FDM 3D printers and exceptional customer service, Elegoo has carved out a niche for itself, especially when taking into consideration programs such as the Elegoo With Her program to support more women to explore the world of 3D printing.

Introducing the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D Printer

With all of this in mind, Elegoo has recently announced the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, its latest 3D printer that is perfect for both beginners and veteran 3D enthusiasts alike.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon is a Core-XY FDM printer, meaning the printhead moves in both directions using a belt system, while the print bed moves only up and down. This design allows for faster, more stable, and more precise printing compared to traditional 3D printers, where the bed moves back and forth. In simple terms, this means the Centauri Carbon delivers higher printing speeds and improved quality compared to typical Cartesian 3D printers.

Extremely reliable

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon is an extremely reliable 3D printer, guaranteed to give you the best results day in and day out. One way that this is achieved is through the Elegoo Centauri Carbon’s auto-leveling feature, filament run-out detector, and power loss recovery systems.

These systems work in tandem to make sure that the Elegoo Centauri Carbon is always functioning in top form, and on the rare occasions that it isn’t, it ensures that you don’t get caught out by surprise.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon also features a semi-automatic belt tensioner that effortlessly maintains ideal tension while printing, as well as a nozzle wiper and filament waste bin that makes cleanup easy and ensures that you get high-quality prints every time.

Pinpoint precision

If you’re looking for a 3D printer that you can use for professional-grade precise printing, then the Elegoo Centauri Carbon has you covered there as well.

Thanks to the integrated die-cast structure that the Elegoo Centauri Carbon uses, the 3D printer has superior stability and reduced vibrations as it prints, resulting in better quality prints even at high speeds.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon also features automatic vibration compensation systems in order to prevent ringing and ghosting, as well as a dual-sided plate that features a PLA Specific Surface for excellent adhesion and minimal warping when printing PLA, the most commonly used material.

Safe for you and the whole family

Compared to open-framed 3D printers, its family-friendly design with rounded corners and an enclosed structure offers safety for homes with children and pets.The Elegoo Centauri Carbon also comes with two high-performance fans that work to cool your prints and regulate temperature.

In addition to this, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon features a nano mineral crystal filter that absorbs all harmful particles and odors, ensuring that you always have a safe printing environment, and features a chamber camera so that you can monitor your prints in real-time.

Beginner Friendly

If everything said so far sounds a little overwhelming to you or if this is simply your first time looking into the world of 3D printing, then don’t worry. The Elegoo Centauri Carbon comes with a variety of different features to make it as easy to use for beginners as it is powerful for veterans.

For one, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon comes ready to print right out of the box. No complex setup, just take it out and go. This means that even if you’ve never printed before, then you don’t have to worry about anything complicated right out of the gate.

On top of this, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon features a fully automatic print bed leveling system. Thanks to a series of advanced sensors and algorithms built directly into the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, this 3D printer is capable of effortlessly auto-leveling with just a single click.

Unparalleled affordability

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon is surprisingly affordable, considering everything it has to offer. One typical downside of Core-XY 3D printers is that they tend to be more expensive than Cartesian 3D printers due to the more complicated systems required to make them, but with the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, this isn’t the case.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon retails for $299.99, making it a perfect starting point for anybody who is looking to get into 3D printing for the first time, or even anybody looking to replace an older 3D printer that simply isn’t cutting it anymore.

As you can see, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon has a lot to offer to beginners and veterans alike. If you’re looking to just get started with 3D printing, or are wanting to pick up a 3D printer that is more reliable, precise, and faster than what you have now, then the Elegoo Centauri Carbon is an excellent choice.

Elegoo as a whole exists to make 3D printing more accessible to all, and the Elegoo Centauri Carbon is just the first of many steps in making this dream a reality. There will never be a better time to pick up a new 3D printer than now, so act fast to ensure that you don’t miss out.