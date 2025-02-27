Summary Google is reportedly opening a retail store in Georgetown, Washington DC.

The store would be Google's eighth in the US, joining upcoming locations in Austin and Santa Monica.

It will showcase Pixel devices, Nest products, Fitbit, and offer repair appointments.

Google is set to open its next physical retail store in Santa Monica next month, but it looks like the company is getting more serious about expanding its retail presence in the US. We already know Google is planning to open a store later this year in Austin, Texas, but now reports suggest the company is gearing up to open its eighth physical store, this time in Washington DC.

Late last year, there were rumors that Google was eyeing a location in Georgetown, Washington DC, to expand its retail footprint. Now, a new report claims that Google has purchased a 7,000-square-foot space at 3235 M St. NW in Georgetown. The company has reportedly signed a 10-year lease with EastBanc, one of the major commercial real estate developers in the area.

While it's unclear how far along the deal is — or even if it's finalized — the fact that Google hasn't updated its Google Stores page suggests it's still in the early stages. We've reached out to Google for a comment but haven't heard back yet.

Google's next retail store might be coming to Washington DC

If the reports are accurate, the Georgetown store would be Google's eighth physical retail outlet in the US. The company currently has stores in Chelsea, Williamsburg, Newbury Street, Oakbrook, and one near its Mountain View headquarters, with Austin and Santa Monica stores set to open soon.

The new store would allow Washington DC residents to experience Google's products in person, including Pixel phones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds. Like other Google Stores, it will likely feature Nest smart home products, Fitbit devices, and official Google merchandise. It would also provide a convenient spot for repair appointments for locals.

Compared to Apple and Samsung, Google has had a pretty limited retail presence in the US. While Google has just a handful of stores, Apple operates over 270 locations nationwide. But with the potential Georgetown store and other upcoming locations, it's clear that Google is looking to change that.