There's nothing more frustrating than having a shoddy internet connection, especially at home. Whether your finishing up an important project for work, or just kicking back in the evening streaming a movie, slow net speeds and a spotty connection can be a real headache to deal with. In most cases, however, these issues can be resolved with a new router setup with the latest firmware to ensure your connection is stable and reliable. This purchase isn't always cheap to make, though, and some the best Wi-Fi 6 routers cost hundreds of dollars.

Amazon's Eero Wi-Fi 6 routers are on the more affordable side, with a single Eero 6 router starting at $70. It's an upgrade that's worth getting if you've got the funds available, but there's good news this week. They're even cheaper now, with Amazon taking upwards of 40% off the entire line of Eero 6 mesh routers this week. If a new router and a better Wi-Fi connection is what you're after, this is the time to take the plunge and upgrade your home's wireless network to the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard for cheap.

Best Eero 6 Router deals

With the latest Wi-Fi 6 coverage, Amazon's Eero 6 routers supercharge your home's wireless network with faster speeds, greater range, and improved stability A single mesh router can cover up to 1,500 square feet and support speeds of up to 900 Mbps, all for up to 75 devices at a time, which is a massive improvement over standard routers. They are also super easy to set up, and feature TrueMesh technology to intelligently route web traffic in your home, so everyone gets the highest speeds possible.

Amazon Eero Pro 6 Best value $120 $200 Save $80 If you've got a smaller home or apartment, a single Eero Pro 6 router is your best option. Covering up to 2,000 square feet, it's easy to setup and can provide improved connection stability and speeds for up to 75 devices at once. Plus, you can expand your system in the future if need be with additional mesh points. $120 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Eero Amazon Eero Pro 6E $280 $400 Save $120 For larger homes and even businesses, the two pack of Amazon's Eero Pro 6E mesh routers is ideal. Covering up to 4,500 square feet, it offers fast and reliable Wi-Fi for over 100 devices at once, supporting network speeds of up to 2.3Gbps. That means users can stream 4K movies, game online, and even web chat without interruption. $280 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Eero 6 $160 $200 Save $40 While the standard Eero 6 Wi-Fi system only supports 500 Mbps wireless speeds, it's a much more affordable alternative to the Eero Pro 6 and Pro 6E systems which are almost double the price. The three pack gives you 4,500 square feet of wireless coverage for up to 75 devices, which is still a great wireless network even with the slower speeds. $160 at Amazon

More Eero 6 Router Deals

While the above options offer the best value for your money, as we mentioned all the Eero 6 variations are on sale right now. That includes both the Eero 6 Pro and Eero 6+ options, which provide increased network speeds and support more devices than the standard Eero 6 system does. If the choices we selected aren't quite what you're after, here's a list of all the additional Eero 6 deals going on right now.

Amazon's discounts bring some of the Eero 6 routers to the lowest prices in months, but it's possible that we'll see some better pricing during Prime Day part two or during Black Friday sales in November. That said, these are some exceptional prices for Amazon's mesh router systems, and are well worth the buy if home is in need of an upgrade to it's wireless network.