Eliminating pesky Wi-Fi dead spots across your home is often a multi-device affair. You have your Wi-Fi router, which is usually issued by your internet provider, a Wi-Fi extender that collects signal from the router and distributes it far and wide for a broader range, and then a Wi-Fi booster that basically does the same thing as the extender. The expected result is seamless internet coverage throughout your home, but sometimes, the convoluted setup doesn't even end up doing that. If you want a more streamlined way of extending your internet connection, ideally one that doesn't make your head spin, this early Prime Day deal nets you the Eero Pro Mesh Router 3-pack for just $150. And if we know one thing about Amazon's Eero, it's that nobody does beginner-friendly mesh routers better than they do.

Why you need the Eero Pro Mesh Router 3-pack

Before anything else, this mesh router trio may work best if you already have an existing Eero router in place, ideally the Eero 6+, which frequents our best mesh Wi-Fi router and best Wi-Fi 6 router lists. But if this is your first Eero rodeo, that's fine, too, as this 3-pronged mesh system offers fast and reliable internet and 6000 square feet of coverage, about the size of a home with over five bedrooms. While it operates on the older Wi-Fi 5 standard, it runs on a tri-band system for consistent speeds across multiple devices.

This mesh network uses multiple wireless access points to ensure that it's connected to all Eero routers within the vicinity, resulting in a stronger, dependable networkro. It also packs Eero's 2nd generation Wi-Fi system, which is twice as fast as its predecessor. To always deliver peak performance, it also automatically updates itself once a month, so you can expect that it always has the latest security upgrades and features.

You can also use it pretty much fresh off the box, which is one of the biggest reasons why people love Eero products. It makes short work of setting the Wi-Fi system up, thanks to the accompanying mobile app that guides you through a simple and straightforward process.

If you're tired of having spotty internet signals at home, having a mesh system like this may be well worth the investment. Grab it on sale at its early Prime Day price of $150.