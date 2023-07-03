Source: Amazon Eero Pro 6E $180 $250 Save $70 The Eero Pro 6E has everything you could want in a router: wide coverage (it supports over 100 devices and up to 2,000 square feet of space), super speed (it accommodates speeds up to 2.3 Gbps), and user-friendliness. Touted as Eero's most advanced router yet, you can score it on sale at an early Prime Day price of $180. $180 at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals are reaching their fever pitch, with Amazon on a roll with its incessant dropping of prices on a slew of products, not that we're complaining. We've seen plenty of irresistible discounts on just about everything, from earbuds and video doorbells to Fire tablets and power stations. It's no different with Amazon's very own award-winning Wi-Fi systems brand, Eero, as some of its routers and mesh networks are on sale — chief of which is the Eero Pro 6E mesh router, the most advanced of the bunch. You can score it on sale for $180, or nab a two-pack for $280 should you need more coverage. That's a $70 and $120 discount from their original sticker prices, respectively.

Why you need the Eero Pro 6E in your home

If you're going to replace the ratty old router in your home, then you might as well switch it out with the best. Eero touts the Pro 6E as its most advanced and fastest router to date, capable of supporting the new 6 GHz band, as opposed to most routers that only support 2.4 and 5 GHz frequency ranges. It also supports network speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps by combining 1Gbps wired and 1.6 Gbps wireless connections, meaning you can enjoy a fast, reliable Wi-Fi connection with lower latency than the Wi-Fi 6, and that's saying something.

If your household has more devices than you know what to do with, this router's impressive network coverage accommodates over 100 devices and up to 2,000 square feet of space. It also comes with Eero's patented TrueMesh technology that uses dynamic routing algorithms to significantly reduce drop-offs and dead spots, blanketing your entire home with steady Wi-Fi.

Like most Eero routers, the Pro 6E sets up in minutes, thanks to the accompanying app that guides you through the simple and straightforward setup process. You can also expect its performance to get better over time with automatic updates that ensure the safety and security of your network. It's also worth noting that this router is designed to double as a smart home hub, allowing you to link Zigbee and Thread devices with Alexa.

In case you find any of these features overkill, you may be delighted to know that the Eero Pro 6, which was part of our best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers and best Wi-Fi 6 routers lists, is also on sale for $150, $50 off the usual $200. You can also grab a two-pack and a three-pack at discounted prices, for $225 and $300 a pop.

But if you want to get at the forefront of the Wi-Fi 6E revolution, grab the Pro 6E on sale while it's available at its lowest price yet.