Many of the gadgets we buy are meant to be replaced fairly often, but when it comes to your Wi-Fi, it’s usually worth investing in good equipment that won’t cause problems or require a fresh setup every couple of years. Thanks to Prime Day, there’s an opportunity to pick up the Eero Pro 6, one of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers on the market, for its lowest price ever. Through the rest of today, you can buy a 2-pack for just $259.

The Eero Pro 6 is a tri-band mesh router with support for Wi-Fi 6, WPA3 security, and simultaneous 2.4 and 5GHz transmission with beamforming capabilities to improve performance and range. It can also communicate with smart home devices using Zigbee or Bluetooth. In our review of the Eero Pro 6, it scored a very solid 9 out of 10, and the biggest point against it was the price.

Unlike some of the mesh routers available, the Eero Pro 6 also includes two ethernet ports for connecting hardline devices like a gaming computer or a NAS. The setup process is also very simple, although it does require using a smartphone app rather than supporting a web interface.

While the Eero Pro 6 launched back in 2020, it supported all the absolute newest features available at the time — and there’s very little now that’s going to move the line anytime soon. For that matter, there are a lot of devices launching these days that still don’t even support Wi-Fi 6, so you probably don’t need to worry that you’re missing out on anything for quite a while after the next advancement in wireless tech launches since most smartphones and other gadgets won’t support it for even longer.

This deal is for the two or three-pack of Eero Pro 6 routers, so you can choose the option that fits your home or business — or both. You’ll save 35% in either case, amounting to either $140 off of $400 for a pair, or $210 off of $600 for a trio. Just pick the option from the Amazon product page. And like all Prime Day deals, this one ends tonight or if supplies run out, so get your orders in before it's too late.