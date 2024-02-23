Amazon Eero Pro 6 $100 $200 Save $100 If you've been looking to improve your wireless network, this eero Pro 6 mesh router is going to be an excellent solution. While it typically comes in at $199.99, it can now be had for much less with a 50% discount that drops it down to its lowest price ever. $100 at Amazon

If you've ever struggled in the past to blanket your home or office with reliable Wi-Fi coverage and are still looking for a good solution, look no further than this eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router. When it comes to coverage, you're looking at up to 2,000 square feet, with impressive speeds up to a gigabit, with ample bandwidth support for over 75 devices connected at one time.

If that wasn't enough, you can always expand the network with compatible mesh routers to increase coverage up to 6,000 square feet. While these types of routers are typically quite pricey, we've managed to uncover a deal that knocks 50% off the eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, dropping it to just $99.99, falling to its lowest price ever in this limited-time deal. So, if you've been looking to upgrade your network, this is going to be the perfect solution.

What's great about the eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router?

With mesh routers, dead spots are a thing of the past, providing impressive speeds and fantastic coverage. When it comes to the technology, this mesh router uses Wi-Fi 6 to propel your wireless internet to a new level by providing more efficient transfer speeds compared to standard wireless routers. In addition to faster speeds, you're also going to get a router that can handle more devices, with tri-band technology that allows it to handle over 75 connected products.

While setting up a new router might sound complicated, this eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router is a breeze to setup. Just download the app to a smartphone or tablet, plug in the mesh router, and you're on your way as the router begins to calibrate things to run optimally in your space. The app can even be used to monitor your network, providing insight into the health of your internet and can even grant access to further tweak and fine tune the wireless network to your needs.

In addition to all of the above, the mesh router can also act as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easier to connect and control compatible smart home products. You're not going to find a better deal on the eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router. It's a fantastic product on its own and gets even better when paired with other mesh routers. So be sure to pick it up while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.