Whether you're looking to dump the default router your ISP gave you or it's time to upgrade that old Linksys blue box, you might want to consider getting a mesh router. Instead of using a single router to cover your entire home, mesh systems utilize two or more Wi-Fi access points that combine to blanket larger areas with fast, reliable wireless Internet. There are a number of great mesh router options available, but today we're going to talk about Eero. These Amazon-backed mesh routers are easy to set up, extremely reliable, and right now you can get a 3-piece system for as low as $130.

Amazon Eero mesh WiFi system

This is one of Eero's most affordable mesh systems. It includes three Wi-Fi access points for you to spread throughout your home, and it's capable of covering up to 4,500 sq. ft. As an Eero user myself, I can confirm that setup takes less than 10 minutes, and the app walks you through every step of the way. Each access point has two Ethernet ports for when you need a wired gigabit connection, otherwise you're limited to 350 Mbps over wireless. That's definitely on the slower side, as there's no Wi-Fi 6 support here, but that shouldn't be a huge surprise at this price point. Other Eero features include WPA2 encryption, family profiles, guest network, and support for both Alexa and Apple's HomeKit. If you don't need the faster speeds, there is a lot of value here at this price.

Source: Eero Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi System $130 $170 Save $40 This 3-piece Eero mesh Wi-Fi system can blanket up to 4,500 sq. ft. with fast, reliable Wi-Fi. It's packed full of features like Ethernet ports, guest networks, family profiles, and encryption, and today's discount knocks it down to its all-time low price. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system

For those that do need the faster speeds, the Eero Pro 6 mesh system is an excellent option. It's going to offer everything you see in the above system — three Wi-Fi access points with Ethernet ports, easy setup and management through the Eero app, encryption, and support for Alexa and HomeKit — with additional performance and features. On the performance side you get Wi-Fi 6 support, with wireless speeds of up to a gigabit, and it can cover up to 6,000 sq. ft. It's tri-band, vs. dual-band, meaning it can support over 75 devices, and it can double as a Zigbee smart home hub. Built for streaming 4K videos and intense gaming, the Pro 6 is the current premium pick in our best Wi-Fi 6 routers guide. Today's deal knocks it down to its all-time low price.

Amazon Eero Pro 6 $320 $400 Save $80 The Eero Pro 6 router is easy to set up and use, with excellent performance, both in terms of coverage and throughput. If you are in need of a fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6 router, the discounted Pro 6 is very much worth your consideration. $320 at Amazon

The last thing worth mentioning is that, as with other smart home accessories, Eero does have a subscription service. It's $10 per month and adds handy features such as ad blocking, app blocking, advanced security, content filters, and 1Password for password management. It's not required by any means, but it is there for folks looking for that extra functionality.

The choice is fairly straightforward here: if you aren't constantly gaming online or streaming hi-resolution videos, the $130 option should work for you. Otherwise, spend the extra cash and go for the Pro 6. Eero is great about issuing updates and security patches, so you should have no problem getting your money's worth here. Just know that whatever model you go with, you're getting a good deal on a great product.