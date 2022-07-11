In this day and age, a reliable internet connection is pretty much a necessity, which is why mesh networks have grown in popularity over the last few years. Blanketing your house with coverage from multiple access points ensures there are no dead zones. Just about every company has jumped onto the mesh network bandwagon, including Amazon’s Eero subsidiary. There are a host of options to choose from within this line, but if you're looking for an affordable choice that also offers the newest tech for Wi-Fi 6, the new Eero 6+ routers fit the bill.

For under $300, you can snag a pack of three Eero 6+ routers to deploy your mesh network. That’s low for Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, but you won't have to compromise on your connection speed. While some devices didn't feel as zippy as I'd hoped, these routers can handle speedy connections and busy local networks with aplomb.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

Like the vast majority of mesh routers out there, Amazon's Eero 6+ are small plastic pucks that should look unassuming no matter where you place them. Each hub offers a USB-C port for power, along with two ethernet ports, and that's it. These pucks lean slightly forward, with a modestly curved indentation on each side, and the word Eero is branded on top in silver. There's also a solitary LED that shines through the plastic, using color codes to indicate status (it's regularly white, blue shows when connecting the pucks to the network).

The double Ethernet ports are “auto-sensing,” so you can use any of the pucks as the primary gateway while still retaining the other port. In my case, I didn't have any free Ethernet ports on my Verizon router (since it only offers two), so I had to unplug my Nvidia Shield to fit the gateway Eero. Once the Eero was set up, I simply plugged an Ethernet cord into the second port in the back of the main Eero, and connected it to my Shield. No muss, no fuss. You can also connect a switch to the spare port, and you’ll have to if you want to wire in more than one device. Most mesh setups are the same these days, though.

This is ultimately what Amazon is aiming for with its Eero line of routers, ease of use, and I can say the company delivers on this front. Despite the fact I was dreading hooking up an entire mesh network behind my Verizon router, things went off without a hitch, even as I ran through the house hooking up the two extra units provided in the three-pack. Each puck hooked up without issue using wireless backhaul. I was done in fifteen minutes.

Much like the Eero 6+ older sibling Eero Pro 6E, you get support for 160MHz channels over 5GHz. Unlike the Pro 6E, the Eero 6+ only offers 1Gbps per ethernet port (instead of 2.5Gbps for one of the ports for the 6E), and there’s no 6GHz 6E radio. This is fine for my setup since I only pay for 500Mbps up and down.

This review covers the three-pack of Eero 6+ routers, and the box is packed intuitively, with all three units sitting one above the other, with a second box sitting on the right that houses all of the USB-C power cords. A three-pack is good for up to 4,500 square feet, so you might be just fine with a cheaper two-pack. The packaging is easy to open, with its content cleanly laid out, part of Amazon's push for packaging that isn't a nuisance to open, and it's appreciated.

Setup and software

The software experience for the Eero 6+ comes down to the Eero app, as that's how you'll interface with these routers—there’s no web UI to pull up on your computer like traditional routers. While the app isn't quite as robust as I'd like, it is pretty easy to use, and the setup for the routers was a breeze.

Once I opened the box, I grabbed a router and followed the directions in the app. All I had to do was turn off my primary Verizon router, plug in the Eero into the available ethernet port, and the app did the rest, quite literally. You just sit there until the app finds a connection; the little LED on the puck blinks blue and then turns back to white once you're fully connected. Adding more pucks through the app was just as simple, and so I journeyed from my master bedroom to my living room, eventually to my basement.

As for the usefulness of the Eero app, you can check your live internet use at any time, which is handy. It's even broken down by router, whether it's your main or the AP in the basement. This way, you can get a full picture of your household's internet usage, identifying which devices are gobbling up the most bandwidth. You can also see which of your Wi-Fi devices are connected to the network at any given time and even ban or prioritize them individually—say if your kid is grounded and isn't supposed to be using the internet.

However, I'm not a fan of the Eero app constantly pushing an Eero Secure trial, a subscription service that offers advanced security and some admittedly basic features like historic data usage. Was it not enough to pay for the routers? Now Amazon wants me to pay endlessly? Yeah, no thank you. As a matter of fact, I'd appreciate it if the apps that control the products I buy don't contain any ads at all. While you get a month's access to the Secure trial out of the box, this constant need for corporations to upsell users on subscription services is growing tiring.​​​​​​​

Wireless performance

The wireless performance of my Eero 6+ mesh network is excellent overall, but it comes with a few hiccups and speed inconsistencies. This issue appears to be device-dependent, too, which is really odd, as my ROG 5 phone (which supports Wi-Fi 6) continually struggles to reach the speeds of my Verizon router (typically somewhere around 420Mbps), often stuck around 200Mbps when connected to the Eero. I've also noticed some latency when testing Stadia, having connected both my Stadia controller and my laptops to the Eero network. Yet, I'm seeing less buffering on my Shield TVs when streaming video.

When my ROG 5 is connected to the Eero network, I get a little Wi-Fi 6 icon with a 6 displayed in the notification bar, so it would appear the one device I own that notably supports Wi-Fi 6 is the very device that isn’t seeing my full network speeds over the Eero network, even when clearly connected to the Wi-Fi 6 routers over a 5Ghz connection. Clearly, there's something funky going on with the Eero routers in certain cases, which was pointed out in our Eero Pro 6E review. But for my laptops, a Samsung Chromebook and a Vaio, these get slightly better speeds than what they saw connected to my Verizon router, nearing the full 500Mbps each on the Eero network. The Eero 6+ also covered my house more efficiently than Verizon's router, eliminating dead spots to deliver high speeds to these devices. ​​​​​​​

Overall, I'd still say the majority of my devices still see increased performance compared to my old ISP router. However, this is only a dual-band setup, and that means the 5GHz radio is pulling double duty to connect your devices and also run wireless backhaul on the mesh. That's going to make it difficult to access all the bandwidth of a 1Gbps connection. I'm not pushing Amazon's routers to their full extent since I only have a 500Mbps connection to begin with, so I was never going to see 1Gbps speeds which is where Wi-Fi 6 and tri-band are beneficial.

Should you buy it?

Yes. Despite my apathy for smart home tech, I had been itching to see what a mesh network in my house could deliver as I've never been a fan of using Verizon's router. The easy setup for the Eero 6+ is a huge advantage in my book, to the point where you could probably gift these routers to a tech-illiterate friend or family member without having to worry about walking them through the setup yourself. Hookup is a breeze, even if you're stuck with an internet provider's cheap router, as you can simply connect an Eero behind your provider's hardware.

For the most part, I see improved speeds, with a blanket of Wi-Fi surrounding my home, even if I venture to the basement or outside in the backyard. I'm going to continue testing with Wi-Fi 6 devices to see if the ROG Phone's disappointing performance is an outlier. This is a much more accessible experience than running a single router, and thanks to the Eero app, you can keep an eye on your use to dial in router placement for better connectivity.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I’m impressed with the experience, which is why I can fully recommend Amazon's Eero 6+ routers. I have seen some inconsistent connections, but the positives definitely outweigh the negatives, and with the cheap-ish pricing, it's easy to get into a Wi-Fi 6 mesh network. ​​​​​​

So if you're not looking to push past 1Gbps speeds but are interested in improving your network coverage without spending a ridiculous amount, Amazon's Eero 6+ routers just may be what you're looking for, especially with Prime Day around the corner.

Buy it if...

If you're looking to install a mesh network with as little hassle as possible

If you don't require 1Gbps or higher speeds at all times

Don't buy it if...

If your current router already supplies good coverage and speeds

If you're a power user looking to tweak every aspect of your router

FAQ

Q: How does the Eero 6+ compare to the Eero Pro 6E?

The Eero Pro 6E are the top dogs in Amazon's line of routers, the cream of the crop, so they are much more expensive than the Eero 6+ packs, but you get support for greater speeds with 2.3 Gbps wired and 1.3 Gbps wireless. While these routers, too, struggle with reliable Wi-Fi 6 connections, they still deliver much faster speeds than the Eero 6+. So these devices are for those looking to get the most out of their purchase, those that require blazing fast speeds, generally, the opposite end of the spectrum compared to the cheaper 6+ line.

Q: How does the Eero 6+ compare to the Nest Wi-Fi?

For one, the Eero 6+ is much easier to hook up while squeaking in at $50 less. So not only are Amazon's Eero 6+ routers cheaper than Google's 3-pack of Nest routers, you can rest assured the setup is better too, with a much more robust app than anything Google offers. However, Google does not offer Wi-Fi 6 support on its routers.