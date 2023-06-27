Eero 6+ $285 $440 Save $155 With support for gigabit internet and a promised coverage of up to 6,000 square feet, this four-piece Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system will end all your connectivity woes. It is also future-proof thanks to Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, allowing you to connect up to 75 devices without issues. $285 at Amazon

Mesh routers are among the best investments for your home or office. They will end all your Wi-Fi connectivity woes for good and ensure you can use your superfast broadband to its full potential across all devices. A mesh router setup eliminates the hassle of setting up multiple networks, as your phone and other devices can seamlessly switch between the access points without any drop in connectivity.

Admittedly, the best Wi-Fi 6 routers are expensive, but if you take advantage of this early Prime Day deal, you can get the Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router 4-pack for just $285. That's a whopping $155 off its retail price.

Why you should get the Eero 6+ Mesh Router 4-pack

The Eero 6+ is among the easiest-to-use mesh router systems out there. No wonder it ranks highly in our best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers list. With support for gigabit connections, you can hook the mesh router to your high-speed home internet and take full advantage of it. The router has two "auto-sensing" Ethernet ports on the back. This means it will automatically detect the port in which you have inserted your backhaul LAN cable and use the other one for talking to the connected device.

Thanks to Alexa support, the Eero 6+ will integrate into your Amazon smart home ecosystem. With a 1GHz dual-core processor and 512MB RAM, each router has enough power to handle a multitude of devices at once. Even better, the system has built-in Zigbee, making it an ideal hub for your smart home.

A 3-pack Eero 6+ mesh setup usually costs $300 and can cover a range of about 4,500 sq. ft. Take advantage of this early Prime Day deal from Amazon though, and you can get the 4-pack of the mesh router for less than $290.