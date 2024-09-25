Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3-Pack) $195 $300 Save $105 The Eero 6+ continues the line's tradition of offering fast, reliable wireless internet across large spaces, in an easy-to-use package. It normally retails for $300, but today's discount knocks it down to a much more affordable $195. $195 at Amazon $195 at Best Buy

If you or someone you know is currently suffering from sluggish wireless internet speeds, it's time to speak up. Friends don't let friends have slow Wi-Fi. But seriously, if you're even remotely considering upgrading your current wireless router, you should really check out the Eero 6+ from Amazon. It's a mesh Wi-Fi 6 system that includes three access points that you can spread across your home that allows it to blanket up to 4,500 square feet with fast and reliable internet access. It's currently one of the top picks in our buyer's guide to the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers because it's super easy to set up and manage, and right now it's 35% off.

Why you should buy the Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

There are, of course, tons of other mesh routers and systems out there these days, but the Amazon Eero line still stands out. I've owned multiple Eero systems myself, and I can attest to how easy they are to set up and manage. From unboxing to being up and running takes less than 10 minutes, and honestly, the majority of that process is spent walking the routers to their respective locations. The rest is done through an intuitive mobile app, which walks you through everything step-by-step using easy-to-understand instructions. That same app helps you manage everything, whether you need to restart the system or grant guest access, and all software updates are installed automatically.

In our Eero 6+ review, we said it was, at the time, the best entry point for a mesh network. That's right, despite its $300 retail price, it's technically considered a budget system. But don't let that dissuade you—there is more than enough here for most people. You get Wi-Fi 6 support, up to 4,500 square feet of coverage, speeds of up to a gigabit, and you can connect over 75 devices. You also get Eero's TrueMesh tech that eliminates drops and dead spots, and a built-in smart home hub for connecting to compatible Thread, Zigbee, and Alexa devices. This particular package comes with three routers, or little white hubs, but those with a smaller office or residence can opt for the 2-pack, which is also on sale.

There are certain users that, for either professional or personal reasons, will demand the fastest and most cutting edge Wi-Fi products, but for the other 90+% of us, there is the Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System. It's quick and easy to set up, it's a breeze to manage, and it can blanket massive spaces with fast and reliable wireless internet. Today's deal makes the package even more enticing, so be sure to take advantage of it while you still can.