Over the last two years, Chromebooks have dominated laptop sales around the world. As a low-cost way to access the internet — and the perfect device for remote learning or working — it's no surprise that Google's web-based OS is more prevalent than ever. With endless choices to pick between, shopping for a new laptop can be a stressful experience. Allow us to make it a little easier for you: the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has earned the Editor's Choice pick as our 2021 Chromebook of the year.

Our review of Acer's latest premium Chrome OS laptop says it all: this is the best Chromebook you can buy this year. Although $700 isn't quite in the "budget" range, it's a steal compared to other high-end offerings from Asus and Samsung. With an 11th gen Intel Core-i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage, this machine offers some killer specs for the price.

All of that power is contained in a sleek aluminum chassis. It's a recycled design from its predecessor, but ultimately, this laptop is a great example of "if it's not broke, don't fix it." There wasn't anything wrong with the look or feel of last year's model, and that remains true here.

That said, the real highlight is the display. A 13.5" 2256x1504 display with a 3:2 aspect ratio is perfect for productivity, and it's something every other laptop maker should be copying. Most of its competition — both within the Chrome ecosystem and other operating systems — still uses 16:9 or 16:10 displays. In my mind, it's just not cutting it anymore. Taller, squared-off screens are ideal for word processing, coding, and design work.

Here's what our review said: "Overall, my opinion of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has improved: this is a fantastic Chrome laptop that easily gets my recommendation to anyone who wants maximum productivity and performance from a laptop. And at a price of just $530 for the i5 configuration, this is a terrific value for screaming performance, so it has earned a Most Wanted accolade from Android Police. If you’ve been keeping a close eye on this Chromebook, I wholeheartedly recommend pulling the trigger."

Acer didn't cut any corners with the keyboard or trackpad, either. Whether you're looking to bang out an essay the night before it's due or to take notes during an endless lecture, this laptop can get it done. A wide variety of ports renders your old dongles obsolete, with USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and a microSD card reader all built right in.

Aside from a higher price than your usual $300 Chromebook, it's tough to find things to complain about with the Spin 713. High-end competition from Asus offers similarly sleek hardware, but at hundreds of dollars more than what Acer is asking for its laptop. Meanwhile, HP's Chromebook x2 11 is easier to carry around, but it's only $100 less than the Spin 713 for a significantly less powerful device.

Of course, there's still room for Acer to improve on a future successor to its flagship Chromebook for 2021. The speakers could use some work, and an upgraded webcam is something manufacturers should really start prioritizing on their laptops. Neither of these faults should stop anyone from picking up the Spin 713 — especially if they're after the best Chromebook they can buy today. $700 might sound steep compared to everything sitting next to it on a shelf, but even at full price, it's well worth every penny.

Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 713:

See at Best Buy

