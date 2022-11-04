Sifting through heaps of unread emails is everyone’s nightmare, and although email providers try their best, oftentimes their categorization and spam filtering utilities leave something to be desired. One of the best email apps for Android, Edison Mail, hopes to make spam management easier, and is now adding two new spam prevention features — just ahead of the big holiday season ad barrage.

Edison Mail users already have access to features like one-tap unsubscribe, helping them dodge tedious redirects through advertiser websites. The app's now picking up a new Subscription Assistant capability, designed to help you decide which mailing lists are worth keeping in your life. It does so by creating a scoreboard comparing all your newsletter subscriptions, breaking down how many mails each one sends you and what percentage of those you actually open to read.

2 Images

Close

You’ll find active subscriptions under the Subscribed tab in the Assistant Menu in Edison Mail, flanked by the Unsubscribed tab. Each subscription in the former has a button to unsubscribe quickly, or add to your Summary, which is available as a new dedicated tab in the Assistant Menu.

This new Summary section bundles all your favorite newsletters and emailed periodicals into a simple nugget of information, delivered at a time of your choosing, once a week or daily. After all, waiting for emails to arrive is no fun, and swiping away distracting email notifications can get rather frustrating. Of course, you can always view a summary ahead of schedule, if you like, by visiting the Subscriptions Assistant and selecting Latest Summary.

2 Images

Close

Subscription Assistant and newsletter summaries are rolling out to Edison Mail users in the latest update on Android and iOS now, accompanied by several other nifty features, like advanced spam and phishing detection. Check out the features in the walkthrough video below, or update to the latest version and get started using them yourself.