Edifier makes plenty of quality audio gear worth getting excited over, from its excellent speakers to its Hi-Fi headphones. The Edifier Stax Spirit S5 join the latter camp, offering high-fidelity Bluetooth codecs and planar magnetic drivers to pump out all sorts of audio with aplomb in a classy package costing $500. It’s a high asking price when many exceptional headphones cost less, especially considering some of the limitations of the Edifier Stax Spirit S5 have next to headphones with ANC. But for audiophiles, there’s still some quality on offer here.

Edifier Stax Spirit S5 7 / 10 The Edifier Stax Spirit S5 are a powerful set of Bluetooth headphones. They make the most of high-end codecs to deliver clear audio to their planar magnetic drivers, providing impeccable sound that should please any listener. However, with limited passive noise isolation, no ANC on deck, and a high price tag, they’ll struggle to compete with many other headphones for those who like to listen on the go without resorting to high volumes. Pros Excellent audio quality

Extensive codec support

Staggering battery life

Versatile connectivity Cons Limited noise isolation

Uninspired design

Expensive $500 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Edifier Stax Spirit S5 are available now on Amazon for $499. However, early shoppers may score a 20% discount while it lasts, bringing the price down to $400.

Specifications Brand Edifier Battery Life 80 hours Bluetooth 5.4 Noise Cancellation No Waterproof No Microphones 2 Weight 347 grams Supported codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, LDAC, LHDC Foldable Yes Charging type USB-C Multipoint Yes Dimensions 193 x 82.5 x 169mm Retail price $500 Carrying case Yes Driver size 89 x 70mm Expand

Design, hardware, and what’s in the box

Classy, quality components but not quite a polished look

Close

Unboxing the Edifier Stax Spirit S5, you’ll find a product aimed at luxury. Between its carrying case, extra ear pads in individual little sleeves, and a bill of materials that includes steel, lambskin, and top-grain cowhide, you’re getting an exciting little kit.

If you’ve seen the Edifier Stax Spirit S3, it’s a modest redesign, changing more about the style than the overall form. It’s also remarkably similar in style to the Edifier WH950BN, a headset costing less than a third of the price of these.

The headphones are built around a steel headband that allows plenty of flexibility without too much clamping force and feature lambskin padding. The earcups attach with typical yolks built onto plastic sliders with swiveling hinges. This allows for plenty of adjustment to fit most heads and lets the earcups fold flat — a trait the carry case regrettably doesn’t take advantage of. The yolk hinges also fold up for better portability.

The earcups are made of a mix of materials. They’re built around plastic frames but have leather on the outside. Two sets of thick, comfortable earpads are included. One pair features lambskin, while the other is mesh with cooling foam inside. The earpads clip onto the headphones, and Edifier includes a small pick for popping them loose to change between pads.

The Stax Spirit S5 have a small handful of ports and controls. The left earcup includes a 3.5mm jack, while the right has a USB-C port. The right earcup also features a Bluetooth pairing button and a three-part control for power and audio playback.

These elements all come together well enough, but they leave a little bit to be desired in terms of fit and finish. Stretched out to be worn, the headphones don’t quite have the elegance of something like the Sonos Ace or AirPods Max, as the large earcups and yolk positions create a wide gap between the headband and the wearer’s head.

The plastics used also feel like a stark contrast to the steel and leather, plus the many parts can creak a bit when the headphones are jostled. The cans also stack up at a considerable 347 grams, which is weighty for portable headphones.

Audio

Delightful sound for at-home listening

The Edifier Stax Spirit S5 benefit from a technology that has never failed to impress me with its ability to deliver impeccable audio. The planar magnetic drivers inside can achieve a wide frequency response range and easily keep up with the most demanding tracks. Deep, deep sub-bass seems effortless for the Edifier Stax Spirit S5’s drivers and bright treble notes can sing out just as easily. These elements combine with no lack of definition — that is to say, even if the bass is pounding away, the treble can cut through precisely with neither missing a beat.

The default EQ keeps the bass fairly low in the mix, emphasizing the mids and treble more — the hiss of a closed hi-hat hit cuts through while vocals attack with full force. By contrast, bass fills like those sprinkled throughout Miki Matusbara’s Stay With Me never quite get the spotlight.

This is purely a matter of EQ, though. Shifting the EQ to boost the bass response can cause it to hit with more force. The drivers inside the Edifier Stax Spirit S5 are more than capable of pushing out a low rumble, so while the bass may remain low in the mix, it’s never missing as it might be on lower-quality headphones with a limited frequency response range.

In addition to the delicious sound provided by the Edifier Stax Spirit S5, stereo sound comes through wonderfully. All the chaotic back-and-forth play of something like 21st Century Schizoid Man gets a great rendition on these headphones. And moments later, the subtleties and gentleness of I Talk to the Wind shows the Edifier Stax Spirit S5’s range.

For all its brilliance in audio output, the Edifier Stax Spirit S5 have some stumbles. They offer no ANC, which may not be too surprising for this type of equipment, but they also have fairly poor noise isolation even with the leather earcups, and the mesh ones are even weaker.

This means they simply can’t keep external noise out in busy environments. You’ll be left with two options; let the outside noise bleed in and dampen your listening experience or crank up the volume and risk damaging your hearing. The headphones are up to the task volume-wise, but better isolation would be a favorable alternative.

The mics on the Edifier Stax Spirit S5 are also unimpressive. They sound about as good as the average Bluetooth headphones, but some sort of upgrade in quality would have been nice for the money.

Audio latency can also be noticeable over Bluetooth, even with Game mode enabled. It’s not enough to be a distraction with video content and has no impact on music, but it could prove distracting in games.

Features and app

Basic features but versatile

The Edifier Stax Spirit S5 put audio at the forefront of their feature set. This leaves little else to get excited about. The ability to get audio multiple ways is one perk, though. You get near-universal flexibility with USB-C, 3.5mm, and Bluetooth audio support. You can also take your pick of quite a few codecs over Bluetooth.

They offer Bluetooth Multipoint, but it won’t work with LDAC or LHDC enabled. Multipoint can work alongside aptX codecs, though. With Multipoint enabled, the headphones have some smart behavior. Android will override any PC audio, but PC audio won’t interrupt Android audio. This effectively favors getting notifications and receiving calls on your phone (though perhaps it would be disruptive if you field most calls and messages on your computer).