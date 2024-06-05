Selecting bookshelf speakers that double as fantastic Chromebook speakers can be challenging in a market filled with portable Bluetooth speakers and expensive home theater setups. However, Edifier has made a name for itself in this business, and its latest offering, the QR65, treads the fine line between PC speakers and near-field monitors.

The pair also packs modern-day amenities such as 65W GaN charging for your peripherals, so you have fewer gadgets to plug into the wall. We spent a few weeks with the QR65 and are happy to report that Edifier is still worthy of its reputation for solid, affordable, no-nonsense speakers.

Edifier QR65 Staff pick 8.5 / 10 The Edifier QR65 is a modern speaker designed for tabletop use and near-field listening. It features crisp and detailed sound with stellar imaging and a wide soundstage. These speakers also have a potent companion app and an integrated 65W charger circuit with three outputs for a cleaner desk setup. Pros Incredibly detailed sound

Integrated 65W GaN charger and dedicated external subwoofer out

Hi-Res certified for wired and wireless use

Includes stands for tabletop usage Cons Exposed silk dome tweeters are a chore to clean

Faux leather finish on the shell may not last

Short cables

Onboard amp only adjustable via companion app $370 at Amazon

Price and availability

The assurance of quality

The Edifier QR65 is available on Edifier’s official web store and Amazon US, with a list price of $370, making popular near-field speakers models like the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-500M II and Polk Audio Signature Elite ES15 Edifier’s direct rivals, the price you pay for any of these models isn’t pocket change, but it is on the budget end of Hi-Fi audiophile gear, not to be conflated with the Hi-Res certification (wired and wireless) the QR65 has. Edifier’s latest set commands its price with an eye-catching RGB LED infinity mirror design and modest I/O choices.

The QR65 tends to fade in and out of stock, so if you find it available on Amazon, we suggest pouncing on the deal.

Specifications Bluetooth Connectivity? Yes v5.3 Input Type Analog and Digital Dimensions 5.3×9.8×8.2 inches (135×249×210mm) Brand Edifier Power 70W RMS (2*15W+2*20W) Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, and RCA Voice Assistant No Colors Black, White Buttons Power, Mode, Volume/mute knob, RGB/color knob Battery No Waterproof Rating None Speaker configuration Rear-ported 2.0 Wireless capabilities AptX HD, AptX, LDAC, SBC Drivers 1.25-inch Silk dome tweeters with 2.75-inch woofers Frequency response 55Hz - 40kHz Outputs Subwoofer, 65W GaN charging (1×USB-A and 2×USB-C)

What’s good about the Edifier QR65

Sounds good and looks the part

Close

Right off the bat, specs might suggest the woofer driver handling mids and lows is disproportionately smaller than the silk-dome tweeter on each side. However, powering these speakers on with the proper input instantly proves the large tweeters deliver taut and crisp audio with solid directivity when aimed correctly — an attribute crucial for immersive audio often lost on fabulous Bluetooth speakers like the Sonos Move 2 with more conventional large woofer pairings or full-range dynamic drivers.

The woofers also deliver deep and reverb-free bass with detailed but recessed mids, so if you're seated directly in front of these speakers, you'll enjoy movies and music. The QR65 also has an active crossover onboard, saving the woofer from full-range driver duty.

As a result, the staging and imaging are wonderful, but instrument separation and vocal clarity feel hamstrung. The companion app allows selecting the default sampling rate or codec, listening mode, and equalizer settings, providing some redemption. If the low-end oomph seems lackluster, you can connect to a dedicated subwoofer. You can get a room-filling sound, but the QR65s are best enjoyed by pointing directly at your ears.

Although you might be tempted to summarily dismiss speakers with onboard LEDs because Edifier also makes models like the MS50A, which look like they mean business, the QR65’s infinity mirror design helps it stand out as a conversation starter. The tactile knobs on the main unit’s right side allow for volume adjustment, input mode switching, and RGB mode/brightness selection. Even when switched off, the QR65’s dark chrome mirror fascia looks great.

The integrated 65W fast charger is also a pleasant touch, especially for computer speakers, with output shared between two USB-Cs and one USB-A port. I’d also like to mention the thoughtful inclusion of a polishing cloth to clean the fascia and aluminum stands to angle the speakers towards your ears while reducing sound coloration from your tabletop surface.

What’s bad about the Edifier QR65

Material choices and cables fall short of expectations, literally

Close

While the QR65s sound brilliant, in terms of price, they have shortcomings. For anyone familiar with such powered speakers, the lack of onboard bass and treble adjustment knobs might be a bummer, even though you can use Edifier’s companion app to tweak the response.

Most of my other concerns are with the overall construction. For instance, the speakers feel premium with plaques and little Edifier branding everywhere, and the faux leather wrapping around the MDF enclosure might not age gracefully.

The power LED also feels redundant on speakers with an infinity mirror and doesn’t even turn off after a while. Speaking of LEDs, don’t expect vivid full-spectrum RGB lighting because the infinity mirror reflections desaturate the lights. More importantly, I noticed the sound-reactive mode on these LEDs doesn’t work when audio plays through a browser window.

Close

From a maintenance standpoint, the exposed silk dome tweeters might prove hard to keep clean, especially if you have pets or dusty surroundings. It's worth noting that you might find the included RCA cables too short to flank screens larger than ~65 inches diagonally. But otherwise, the QR65s are a solid choice for near-field monitors and Chromebook speakers rolled into one.

Should you buy these speakers?

A definitive upgrade from anything cheaper

Edifier’s QR65s aren’t for the analytical listener or a seasoned audiophile, but they are certainly a league above popular smart speakers and off-brand generic PC speakers. If their stellar focused sound doesn't cut it, their appearance might help break the awkward silence at parties.

In any case, it’s hard to go wrong with the QR65s as a gateway to the world of Hi-Fi speakers with more amenities and better looks than similarly priced speakers, proving once again why Edifier is known for great do-it-all gear on a budget.