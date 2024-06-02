Gamers usually swear by some of the best gaming headphones on the market, but some might argue that nothing beats the immersion and sheer loudness of high-end bookshelf speakers paired with your gear. Edifier is one of the longstanding names in the industry, and it's known for budget-oriented audio gear that still sounds as good as its pricier counterparts.

At $500, the new G5000 from its sub-brand Hecate is a big investment, but is advertised as an upgrade for people using the ever-popular G2000, which AP recommends as one of the best Chromebook speakers. So, I tested it in a range of scenarios to determine if it's praiseworthy or if you’re better off buying dedicated studio monitors.

Edifier Hecate G5000 7.5 / 10 The Hecate G5000 are conventional rear-ported two-channel speakers with an understated design, Hi-Res certification, and support for nearly every audio input imaginable. If you're okay with prominent “Gaming” branding and RGB LEDs, you're getting a lot for the asking price. Pros Built like a tank

Clean, diffused RGB lighting with dedicated Off mode

Several audio input sources supported

Simple controls with labeled panel Cons In-your-face Gaming branding

Lacks remote controls and app sync for home theater use

Lacks sound-reactive lighting mode

Mediocre imaging and spatial depth $500 at Amazon

Pricing and availability

Feels steep unless you’re the target audience

The Hecate G5000 retails for $500 on Amazon and the Edifier website, occasionally dipping to $350 for a few days on the former. At that price, you can buy a complete 5.1-channel home theater system like Logitech’s 500W Z906 series, making the G5000 a hard sell. If you seek bookshelf speakers for desktop use, the reputable $600 KEF Q150 are fantastic too, often dipping to as low as $350 like the Hecate. However, the technical specifications greatly impact the sound output.

Specifications Bluetooth Connectivity? v5.0 Input Type Analog and Digital Dimensions 7.4×8.7×10.6 inches (189×272×222mm) Brand Hecate Power 88W RMS (2*12W+2*32W) Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Optical, and Coaxial Voice Assistant No Colors Black Buttons Power, Mode, Input, Volume Battery No Waterproof Rating None Speaker configuration Rear-ported 2.0 Wireless capabilities AptX HD, AptX, SBC Drivers 0.75-inch Titanium dome tweeters with 4-inch woofers Frequency response 70Hz-40kHz

What’s good about the Hecate G5000

Loud and punchy sound

Close

Unboxing the G5000 can be a lower-back workout, but it radiates quality, and you can tell the speakers are built sturdily. However, it’s worth noting the painted aluminum side panels are added atop the MDF wood enclosure. A grille protects the tweeters, but the Hi-Res branding on the front throws off the symmetrical design.

The G5000’s black front fascia looks premium and is angled upwards, pointing right at your ears when used as computer speakers or when placed some distance away in a home theater setup. I also liked the volume switch atop the right-hand unit because its tactility resembles power window switches in cars. Next to it are two buttons: a button to switch inputs and another to control the RGB lighting and the sound mode. The speakers also remember your volume setting and RGB mode selection from the previous session every time you power them on.

Control panel

You’ll notice Edifier bundles in almost every supported input cable in the box, alongside the detachable power cord. Although these speakers have Qualcomm AptX and AptX HD support via Bluetooth, a wired connection can transmit lossless audio with minimal latency, which can be critical in games.

I/O on the back panel

Speaking of audio, the G5000 has fantastic stereo separation between the left and right channels, but its rear-ported design makes speaker placement critical for clean sound. I found Music mode the closest to a natural, uncolored sound, with a V-shaped signature delivering recessed mids and woody bass—typical of MDF speakers with such speaker-tweeter pairings.

The Hecate G5000 is also a great soundbar replacement because it gets really loud and immersive in Movie or Game mode, even though the latter muddies the low-end.

What’s bad about the Hecate G5000

Strong gamer aesthetic and detail-deprived sound isn’t for everyone