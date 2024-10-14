Key Takeaways Waze has partnered with the upcoming Venom movie to offer Eddie Brock and Venom as celebrity voice navigation.

This feature, available now, adds a fun and unique twist to the driving experience with their banter and directions.

Waze frequently collaborates with movies and celebrities to provide entertaining voice options for users.

Watching any movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last few years has been a great hit-or-miss experience. There have been some commercial and critical successes, such as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the recent "Deadpool & Wolverine" release, but there have been more failures, unfortunately. Marvel’s Android game collection hasn’t been all that hot, either, but there are some standouts. Sony’s collection of Marvel films operates outside the MCU (even if the company wants you to think otherwise), and most of its solo films have been widely panned. However, the soon-to-be-completed Venom trilogy is just campy enough that its audience is large, and Waze will be immortalizing it during your drives.

"Venom: The Last Dance" will be released in theaters on October 25, but Waze users can get ready for it with a new celebrity voice. Starting today, users with the latest version of Waze will be able to get directions from Eddie Brock and Venom by tapping the pop-up banner in the left-side column menu of the app, Waze announced. Just like in the movies, Venom and Eddie will constantly bicker while providing users with both accurate directions (we hope) and entertaining conversations (we know).

Waze is the fun map app

The Google-owned company consistently releases enjoyable celebrity and entertainment-based voices to break up the monotony that driving can bring. Back in June, Waze users could get directions from Minions for a promotion for Despicable Me 4, and chaos understandably ensued. We’ve heard the voices of KFC icon Colonel Sanders, comedian James Veitch, Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster, and more on the app. Outside of Waze, Billie Eilish lent her voice to Google Maps to promote eco-friendly practices at her concerts.

Similarly to Google Phone’s audio emojis, Waze’s celebrity voices make us step back and smell the roses a bit more. Likewise, we miss being able to hear Samuel L. Jackson call us choice words on Amazon Echo devices, a voice that was discontinued in 2023, much to our frustration. It’s enjoyable when companies don’t take themselves too seriously.