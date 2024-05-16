With all the robot vacuums that have flooded the market, the search for a high-quality product can be overwhelming. Higher prices don’t always mean better technology, and when so many have similar features, it can be difficult to tell what the key differentiators are.

If you’re looking for a reliable robot vacuum with mopping capabilities and the most cutting-edge features, the first and best place to start your search is with a company that is renowned for its product development in the smart-home robotics market.

ECOVACS is singularly focused on intelligent cleaning solutions

Source: ECOVACS

The ECOVACS brand was founded in 1998 and has been a prominent innovator in the smart-home market for more than two decades, with a focus on creating “robotics for all.” In fact, ECOVACS was pioneering intelligent cleaning solutions and home robotics before the smart-home concept was even introduced.

ECOVACS Robotics has been blazing trails in this market since it launched its home robotics brand in 2006 and released its first robot vacuum in 2007.

The ECOVACS brand is now a trusted household name in more than 145 countries and regions around the world. It’s a favorite among pet owners, and is the official robotics brand of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The company continues to innovate and grow, creating more advanced solutions that take the cleaning burden off you, helping you live a simpler, smarter life.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S: The most advanced all-in-one robot vacuum and mop

New for 2024, ECOVACS has released the DEEBOT T30S and DEEBOT T30S COMBO. Both products feature powerful vacuum and mopping capabilities, all-in-one docking stations, plus, the DEEBOT T30S COMBO also comes equipped with a detachable handheld vacuum.

During the launch of these two new models, customers can get a special discount: $100 off the T30S for a sale price of $899, and $150 off the T30S COMBO for a sale price of $1049.

Read on to see which of these two new ECOVACS robot vacuum and mops can help you spend more time living and less time cleaning.

The DEEBOT T30S vs the DEEBOT T30S COMBO

Both options feature a sleek design that expertly navigates around corners, narrow spaces, and under furniture with low profiles, like sofas and beds. The DEEBOT T30S series was designed to solve the most common pain points expressed by consumers: missed spots when cleaning, tangled vacuum brush heads, weak suction, clogged dustbins, and inefficient docking stations.

Read on to learn about the impressive features built into both DEEBOT T30S options.

Less hassle with Dual ZeroTangle Technology

Source: ECOVACS

The DEEBOT T30S and T30S COMBO boast ECOVACS’s innovative Dual ZeroTangle Technology. This system uses a V-shaped brush and dual combs to prevent tangles, whether you have multiple pets roaming the house or you’re concerned with your own long hair jamming up your vacuum.

People with long hair and pet owners no longer have to frequently disassemble their vacuum, plucking out hairs that have wrapped around the roller brush and impeded function. So while your DEEBOT T30S is busy vacuuming the floors, its dual comb teeth are doing the detangling so that you never have to.

TruEdge adaptive mopping technology for extraordinary cleaning coverage

Source: ECOVACS

There’s nothing like the disappointment of coming home to floors that haven’t been properly cleaned. If you find yourself doing a secondary vacuum or mop job after your robot vacuum has done its first pass, you’re ready for an upgrade. The DEEBOT T30S’s TruEdge adaptive mopping technology delivers precise cleaning within 1mm of edges.

The extendable, hovering mop arm gets into hard-to-reach areas with 99% cleaning accuracy, so you don’t need to follow behind, touching up all the missed spots. This includes sharp corners, uneven furniture edges, and narrow spaces that other robot mops can’t reach at all.

When the DEEBOT T30S detects stubborn stains on hard floors, it engages its intelligent deep mopping function, mopping and rewashing until the spots are gone.

Industry-leading suction power leaves no mess behind

When the DEEBOT T30S robot vacuum has finished the job, there’s no doubt that your hard floors and carpets will be spotless. With a new advanced motor and sophisticated airflow technology, the DEEBOT T30S delivers 11,000Pa of powerful suction.

Smart integration and simple control for smarter living

Source: ECOVACS

The smart capabilities of the DEEBOT T30S and COMBO are unparalleled. With its “OK, YIKO” voice activation, running your vacuum doesn’t get much easier. If voice control isn’t your thing, you might enjoy the simple foot-touch start. It can also merge effortlessly with your existing smart-home ecosystem, including Alexa, Google Home, Apple watches, and Dynamic Island.

Plus, the ECOVACS HOME app is the ultimate convenient way for quick access and complete control.

Flexible navigation and TrueMapping 2.0 technology

The DEEBOT T30S is a true “set it and forget it” robot vacuum and mop. Its TrueMapping 2.0 technology creates both 2D and 3D maps of your home, supports multi-floor map managements, and can map 100 square meters in only six minutes.

The DEEBOT T30S uses 3D structured light to enable strategic obstacle avoidance. In complex scenarios – such as under tables with dining chairs – the DEEBOT T30S plans the most efficient cleaning path to get the job done well while reducing the likelihood of getting stuck.

Plus, its advanced obstacle avoidance algorithms apply different ranges of proximity based on the object and its bottom-view sensors keep it safe from falling off edges. For example, the DEEBOT T30S will stay 6 cm away from small detected objects, 3 cm from large objects, and 5 cm from wires.

Gone are the days of robot vacuum hide and seek. When you come home at the end of the day to a DEEBOT T30S, you’ll find clean floors and your vacuum docked at its station where it should be, not halfway down the stairs or caught up in your computer wires.

Upgraded all-in-one station

Source: ECOVACS

The station and detachable handheld vacuum are what distinguish the DEEBOT T30S COMBO from the DEEBOT T30S . The DEEBOT T30S all-in-one cleaning hub has impressive automated features, but the DEEBOT T30S COMBO all-in-one cleaning hub has a leg up in its additional capabilities. But first, let’s look at everything that both sleek, space-saving stations can do:

Hot-water mop washing at 158 degrees

Hot-air mop drying

Automatic dust emptying

Automatic tank refilling

40% faster charging

One-tap self-cleaning

Detachable cleaning base

Child lock

Intelligent deep mopping control

The DEEBOT T30S COMBO takes your cleaning to the next level with its built-in, detachable, handheld vacuum, which you can take all over the house to get into those higher-up, hard-to-reach spots – or sometimes, when you just want to quickly suck up some debris.

Plus, the station employs a bidirectional dust collection system, allowing the handheld vacuum to self-empty into the docking station’s large-capacity dust bag.

Whether you’re looking for the added functionality of a handheld vacuum, or you’re content with the myriad features of the DEEBOT T30S robot vacuum and mop, both are a great choice to simplify your cleaning routine. Don’t miss the special launch prices, and get your ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S for $100 off at $899, or the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO for $150 off at $1049.